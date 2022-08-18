Read full article on original website
Worcester’s Brew on the Grid partners with BirchTree Bread Co., Bean Counter Bakery to revamp food menu
Brew on the Grid in downtown Worcester will be opening earlier and introducing new menu changes starting next week. The coffeeshop will open an hour earlier at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday starting Aug. 29, Supervisor Amy-Jane Sorenson said. On weekends, the hours will remain the same, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
Kate’s Kitchen closed last weekend due to staffing shortage
A 22News follow-up to homeless concerns that their only source of food, Kate's Kitchen in Holyoke had been shut down this past Saturday.
Nearly 4,000 miles into a bike ride to raise awareness of strokes, this group is closing in on its Boston finish line
Three months and nearly 4,000 miles ago, a group of cyclists set out from northwest Oregon hoping to bike to Boston and spread potentially life-saving information on strokes and related conditions along the way. This week, as their 4,300-mile journey enters its final leg, the cyclists have the finish line...
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Caribbean heritage celebrated in Springfield with parade, festival (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Mother Nature may have provided the heat on Saturday, but the Springfield Carnival Association and Caribbean American African Association Social Club turned it up a notch with their annual parade and festival. The parade celebrating Caribbean American heritage began at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School on Catherine...
“Best little fair’ returns to Cummington
They call themselves “The Biggest and Best Little Fair in the Country.”. For over 150 years, the Cummington Fair, which opens its doors on Thursday for four days, has been bringing the best of old-fashioned livestock competitions and agricultural exhibits to more modern demolition derby competitions, midway rides and more to its fairgrounds.
94th Westfield Fair continues this weekend
It's like old times at the 94th annual Westfield Fair with folks flocking to the down-home charm of this longtime salute to times gone by here in the Pioneer Valley. It is a special salute to the agricultural roots so prominent here in Western Massachusetts.
Local ownership is under siege, but a Northampton store owner keeps it alive (Editorial)
Patrons of two landmark neighborhood grocery stores in Northampton will be happy to know their favorite locations will be kept in the family. Maybe not technically speaking, but as far as Richard Cooper is concerned, his family-operated Cooper’s Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in the downtown are being placed in trusted hands for the future. General manager Michael Natale will take over after working in the stores for 16 years.
Severe drought conditions make summer harvest plans at Quonquont Farm in Whately difficult: ‘Peaches seem small this year’
Leslie Harris said she’s heard similar sentiments from numerous people who visited Quonquont Farm in Whately this summer. Over her six-year tenure as the Quonquont Farm Manager, Harris has seen the farm suffer from three significant droughts. She said this year’s drought is “by far the worse.”
iBerkshires.com
Black Star Tattoo Studio Continues Historical Legacy in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is a piece of tattooing history right here in Pittsfield. The body art practice was made legal in 2000 after Stephan "Lefty" Lanphear won a lawsuit against the state that found its 40-plus year ban on tattooing unconstitutional. "I got into tattooing and I wanted...
John Bertolasio of Chicopee catches nearly 5-foot-long, record-breaking fish at Connecticut’s Long Sand Shoal
A Chicopee man was locked in a nearly two-hour battle reeling in a behemoth of catch at Connecticut’s Long Sand Shoal last Thursday, Connecticut Fish and Wildlife (CFW) officials said the fish may have broken a state record. John Bertolasio of Chicopee told CFW he used a dead eel...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Pittsfield (MA)
The commercial and cultural nucleus for the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, Pittsfield is an upland city with vistas framed by the Taconic Range to the west and the Berkshire Hills in the east. Pittsfield had a booming economy at the turn of the 20th century, driven by a forerunner to...
Children receive school supplies at Springfield’s Marshall Roy Park
Springfield's Marshall Roy park came alive on Sunday with a back to school event that attracted hundreds of families.
Greater Springfield gas falls to $3.97 but AAA eyes weather
SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of regular gas averages $3.97 in Greater Springfield, AAA said Monday in its weekly survey of gas prices. That’s down from $4.06 a week ago and $4.37 last month. Gas was $2.98 a year ago. The record, set back in June, is $4.97.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety
This week, we're getting answers with John Doleva, the president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, on upcoming induction of the hall of fame's class of 2022, how visitors to the hall are reacting to the $25 million in renovations and improvements, and remembering Bill Russell.
MassLive.com
Springfield Back to School party draws crowds
9-year old Alexis Gassett sits in a police cruiser with officer Dads Dominique during the Back to School party hosted by the New North Citizens Council and held at Roberto Clemente Field on Plainfield Street. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 8/19/2022Get Photo. 2 / 15. Springfield Back to School pary.
Worcester is now in a stage one drought; not even rainfall can help, city officials says
Worcester has entered a stage one water supply alert, officials said today. The city’s water reservoir is approaching 72% capacity. Now, to save water the city will be placing several restrictions on irrigation systems. More than half of Massachusetts is experiencing a drought, according to the Boston Globe. However,...
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
MassLive.com
