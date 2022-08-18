Read full article on original website
Salvadoran Man Indicted for Illegal Reentry, Caught in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Balmoth Alberto Caceres-Henriquez, age 36, of Sonsonate, El Salvador, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on illegal reentry charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
Oregon Man Sentenced for Threatening Pennsylvania School
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Harvey Dulgar, age 28, of Salem, Oregon was sentenced Friday to 12 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for making interstate threats. According to United...
PA Officials Recognize ASL Interpreters for COVID-19 Response
HARRISBURG, PA — Wolf Administration officials from the Pennsylvania departments of Labor & Industry (L&I) and General Services (DGS) yesterday recognized the American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters who frequently appeared alongside Governor Tom Wolf and other commonwealth leaders to ensure that deaf and hard-of-hearing Pennsylvanians had access to life-saving information at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lincoln Financial Launches of Stadion Money Management’s StoryLine Dynamic
RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced the recent launch of Stadion’s StoryLine Dynamic, a Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA) program, built in collaboration with Stadion Money Management. The QDIA program is designed to evolve with plan participants and transition their investments to a more custom,...
Bensalem Police Seize $1.3 Million in Fentanyl
BENSALEM, PA — The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit (SIU) along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. After a 3 month investigation, Bensalem SIU along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance...
Man Wanted by Warrington Township Police Department
WARRINGTON, PA — The Warrington Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Carlos Santiago III. He is wanted on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence, and possession of Marijuana. Magisterial District Judge Stacy Wertman granted the warrant on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
