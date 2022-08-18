WARRINGTON, PA — The Warrington Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Carlos Santiago III. He is wanted on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence, and possession of Marijuana. Magisterial District Judge Stacy Wertman granted the warrant on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO