Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky by Heart: Looking back at ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis Presley and his Ky. connections
Elvis Presley is, of course, one of the most recognizable names in the history of entertainment. Growing up in Kentucky, I noticed those around me often spoke of Elvis as if he was one of our state’s own celebrities. Now at the recent 45th anniversary of his 1977 death, I wondered what real-life connections he, in fact, did have with the Bluegrass State.
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman wins Kentucky State Fair blue ribbon for cookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills. Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock. And...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
Wave 3
Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
Wave 3
Families return to Kentucky State Fair after incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair returned to business as usual Sunday. Families didn’t let Saturday night’s panic keep them from enjoying all the food, fun and excitement. Just walking around at the fair, you’d never guess that less than 24 hours earlier it was filled...
somerset106.com
Kentucky State Parks Recognized As ‘Best In Kentucky’ By Kentucky Living Magazine
Four Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of this year’s Kentucky Living 2022 Best in Kentucky awards highlighting the best travel destinations and experiences across the commonwealth. This year’s Best of Kentucky awards featured two Kentucky State Parks that claimed a first place showing in the categories of best long weekend getaway and best camping spot. The state park finalists voted best in Kentucky are:
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
yieldpro.com
West Shore acquires fifth apartment community in Kentucky
West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Bridle Creek Apartments, an upscale apartment community in Lexington, Kentucky. This is West Shore’s fourth acquisition in Lexington and fifth in Kentucky. The company’s other Kentucky properties include Enclave Hartland, Hamburg Farms, and 1809 at Winchester, all in Lexington, and Haven on Tucker in Louisville. West Shore now owns and operates over 40 properties with over 13,500 units in seven states.
wdrb.com
Louisville resident wagers $5 and wins $280,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 wager on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game paid off with a big jackpot for a Louisville resident. In a release, the lottery said S. Harris logged on to a phone to play Celtic Coins game just after midnight on Monday. “I had...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Valley Sports Little League championship memories still inspire Zach Osborne
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been 20 years since the Valley Sports Little League players sparkled as Louisville’s Boys of Summer. “Seems like it was yesterday,” said Zach Osborne, one of the team’s stars. “The camaraderie we had. As a a team, we put so much hard, hard work in.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
WLKY.com
Behind the scenes at the World's Championship Horse Show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 119thWorld's Championship Horse Show is underway at the Kentucky State Fair. The exciting and prestigious World's Championship Horse Show is held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair and crowns world champion Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different divisions. The show attracts...
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
WLKY.com
Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
WTVQ
Kentucky historic site gets $180K to aid rehabilitation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The National Park Service has awarded $180,000 to help with rehabilitation efforts at the Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a statement that the grant is a part of a program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
radionwtn.com
Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Hiring Conservation Officers
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hiring soon to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1 and will continue through Sept. 30. Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. To apply, visit personnel.ky.gov during the application period. The online application must be completed to be considered.
WLKY.com
Louisville-based company announces $3.4 million expansion creating jobs in Breckinridge County
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (David A. Mann) — Atlas Machine and Supply Inc., a longtime Louisville company, is investing $3.47 million to construct a new 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, creating 78 jobs for local residents, according to a news release,according to Louisville Business First. The facility will serve as headquarters...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
Comments / 0