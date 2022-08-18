Read full article on original website
Tim Marton
4d ago
Isn't it sad when a person breaks the law, shoots at police and leads two different police departments on a high speed chase, then jump out of the car with a mask on and tries to flee, they get special treatment because they are black. He got what he deserved. Investigation over.
Reply(14)
31
Julie Hetherington
4d ago
If the United Nations needs to investigate something why don't they start with other places worse off, like the Taliban and their actions. There are many more places where more evil is happening.
Reply
17
Jerry Sire
4d ago
Obey the law so you life is not jeopardised. You didnt obey the laws, now your dead. Case closed. Next case.
Reply
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, OhioIsla ChiuGarfield Heights, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
wksu.org
Jayland Walker Week of Action in Akron will encourage political action, push for police reform
An Akron activist organization is hosting community engagement events this week centered on calls for justice for Jayland Walker, the unarmed Black man fatally shot by police earlier this summer. Freedom BLOC, a Black-led organizing group, holds two separate “weeks of action” each year to encourage people to become engaged...
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals search for convicted Cleveland drug trafficker wanted for a probation violation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for help in locating a convicted drug trafficker who recently violated probation. Abdul Mallory has convictions for both drug trafficking and possession, said the U.S. Marshals. According to the U.S. Marshals, Mallory, 28, was last...
5 injured in chemical release in Stark County
Emergency crews are on the scene of a chemical release in Stark County where several people were injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board
AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
Ethan Liming case: Attorney claims self-defense under OH Stand Your Ground Law
A different take on the "Stand Your Ground" debate as one local attorney argues his client was doing just that when Ethan Liming died.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland State student wins federal lawsuit against university on breach of Fourth Amendment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio ruled in the favor of a student from Cleveland State University on Aug. 22 after the school used the student’s webcam to search his room before a class test. The ruling appears to be the...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic aims to hire 1,200 Cleveland residents by end of 2022
CLEVELAND — Fredrick Paul is a man on the move. “I was determined to get in here," he said. The Cleveland Clinic Community Career Expo is Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital. It will focus on hiring for Cleveland Clinic’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide
AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. “In my own family, my grandmother...
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
akronjewishnews.com
FORUM 360: Wicked women find themselves in spotlight
Imagine a place where the dean of a law school, a pandemic expert, a small town mayor and an author about wicked women all convene in the same place. On a beautiful day in Northeast Ohio, those four experts from diverse fields all came to visit the set of Forum 360. The reason was twofold: to tell their story and to help enlighten citizens of Northeast Ohio on today’s issues. In the coming weeks and months, you will hear and see those guests share their stories, their perspectives and their initiatives for the future.
2 men in killed in Ohio officer-involved shooting after standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position. Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion. He was indicted on charges of aggravated...
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
akronschools.com
Akron Zoo and APS Team Up For Students
Akron Public Schools partnered with the Akron Zoo and welcomed more than 5,000 guests on Aug. 16-17 for the annual Backpack Adventure. More than 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies were handed out to APS students in grades K-5. This year, families were connected to various community services, school information and volunteer options. Entertainment was provided by the Firestone CLC Vocal Jazz Ensemble and the East CLC High School Marching Band. Akron Children's Hospital offered wellness checks and immunizations, and mentor health resources were provided by Minority Behavioral Health Group and Child Guidance & Family Solutions. Other involved organizations were: Akron Children's Museum, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Akron Fire Department, Akron-Summit County Public Library, ArtSparks, Cleveland Browns, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, GASP, Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board, and Summit County Sherriff's Office. Backpack Adventure is made possible by the support and donations of organizations such as Dominion Energy, Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation, Amazon, Giant Eagle, GOJO, GPD Group, METRO RTA, Towpath Credit Union, Christ Child Society, KeyBank and Stutler Leasing.
After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke
CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland church organization holds peace walk to fight against violence
Inside the four walls of Trinity Outreach Ministries at East 71and Woodland Avenue, Dr. Andrew Clark said his ministry isn’t limited to the sanctuary.
Lorain assistant fire chief resigns amid felony charges for allegedly attacking neighbor
LORAIN, Ohio — Mayor of Lorain Jack Bradley confirmed to 3News that Matthew Homolya has resigned from his position as Lorain's assistant fire chief. The news comes amid an ongoing legal battle where Homolya is being charged for allegedly attacking a neighbor. According to Bradley, a posting will be made for a new assistant chief for the qualified candidates within Lorain's fire department.
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty in Cleveland murder
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old girl can still be put to death.
HAZMAT situation in Canton Township: Several people taken to hospital after hydrogen sulfide released
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A HAZMAT situation involving hydrogen sulfide has resulted in a few people being taken to the hospital in Canton Township. 3News has learned it happened at US Ecology, which is located at 2050 Central Ave SE. Tim Warstler, who is Director of Stark County Emergency...
Comments / 48