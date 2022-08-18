Thursday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LHP Matt Moore from the bereavement list. Optioned LHP John King to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Freddy Tarnok to Gwinnett (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Andrew Ogletree on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Jalen Wydermyer.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Max Borghi. Waived RB Master Teague with an injury designation.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Nazem Kadri to a seven-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Cole Guttman to a two-year, entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Sammy Walker to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Sergei Brylin assistant coach.

SOCCER National Women's Soccer League

NWSL — Named Julie Haddon chief marketing officer, Tatjania Haenni chief sporting director and Bill Ordower chief operating officer/chief legal officer.

HOUSTON DASH — Traded D Haley Hanson to Orlando in exchange for $75,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2023 second round draft pick.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro head softball coach.

