Thursday's Transactions
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LHP Matt Moore from the bereavement list. Optioned LHP John King to Round Rock (PCL).
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Freddy Tarnok to Gwinnett (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Andrew Ogletree on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Jalen Wydermyer.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Max Borghi. Waived RB Master Teague with an injury designation.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Nazem Kadri to a seven-year contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Cole Guttman to a two-year, entry-level contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Sammy Walker to a two-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Sergei Brylin assistant coach.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Named Julie Haddon chief marketing officer, Tatjania Haenni chief sporting director and Bill Ordower chief operating officer/chief legal officer.
HOUSTON DASH — Traded D Haley Hanson to Orlando in exchange for $75,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2023 second round draft pick.
|COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro head softball coach.
