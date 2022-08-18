ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

MyChesCo

Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction Returns

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction returns on October 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park with a list of biddable items to be released soon, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The auction is back for the first time...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Spark Dental Management Ranks No. 699 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List

WEST CHESTER, PA — Inc. magazine revealed that Spark Dental Management was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 699 overall and 42nd among companies in the Health Services category. This is the fifth year that an affiliate group of Spark Dental Management was included in this prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Essential Utilities Appoints Kimberly Joyce Corporate Secretary

BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities announced that Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs Kimberly Joyce has added the role of corporate secretary to her responsibilities. As corporate secretary, Joyce adds critical responsibilities associated with the Essential board of directors, Securities & Exchange Commission filings, and the company’s legal...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Planning a 33-Acre Wetland Mitigation Development Project in FDR Park

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation plans to break ground on a 33-acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project at a site located within FDR Park in South Philadelphia in August 2022. This site is approximately 3.5 miles from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Wetland Mitigation Development Project has been planned and designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at PHL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

L2 Capital Appoints David Casey and Mara Motherway to Orion Talent’s Board of Managers

DEVON, PA — L2 Capital, a lower-middle-market private equity firm invested in Orion Talent, a provider of military, diversity, and RPO solutions, has announced the recent appointment of diversity expert David Casey and public policy authority Mara Motherway to the company’s board of managers. Unwavering advocates for military talent, David and Mara are both Veterans and bring to Orion Talent accomplished histories in organizational leadership. Their experience and insights will help guide Orion’s growth as a leading provider of diversity hiring solutions.
DEVON, PA
MyChesCo

Man Wanted for Financial Exploitation of an Older Adult

BRISTOL, PA — Bristol Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Gregory Savage. The 61-year-old man is wanted for financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person. He faces charges including Access Device Fraud, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Unlawful Use of Computer, and Computer Trespass.
BRISTOL, PA
MyChesCo

Boomi Recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Boomi announced its recent inclusion in the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list celebrates innovation and a network of entrepreneurial leaders in the American economy. Inclusion in the 2022 Inc. 5000 list reinforces companies with a healthy and forward-looking momentum, and reflects companies achieving a significant three-year percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Resurfacing Operations to Repair Roads in Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties next week for resurfacing operations under several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

North Creek, Merlin, and Red Lion Roads Closed for Construction

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that North Creek Road, Merlin Road and Red Lion Road will be closed and detoured for construction operations in Chester County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Monday, August 22, through Wednesday, August 24, from 8:00...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

HV Bancorp, Inc. Participates First Commercial Loan to the MakerDAO Protocol and the DAI Stable Coin

DOYLESTOWN, PA — HV Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: HVBC), the holding company of Huntingdon Valley Bank a/k/a HVB the better experience Bank, and The MakerDAO PROTOCOL say they are pioneering the first commercial loan participation between a U.S. Regulated Financial Institution and a decentralized digital currency. Effectively converting a digital currency to a real-world asset that generates a stable yield for MakerDAO’s DAI stablecoin and simultaneously provides commercial loan funding to HVB for lending into the Philadelphia Market Service Area.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Baltimore Man Sentenced for Providing Contraband to Federal Inmates in Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Dwight Smith, age 48, of Baltimore, Maryland was sentenced Friday to 18 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for attempting to provide contraband to inmates at the Federal Correctional Center, Allenwood.
ALLENWOOD, PA
MyChesCo

New Wilmington Police Officers Hit the Streets Monday

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert J. Tracy yesterday hosted a graduation ceremony marking the completion of the 101st Wilmington Police Academy, which began in March. The ceremony was held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront and included family, friends, and supporters of the 13 new Wilmington Police officers, who will begin their new assignments with the Uniformed Services Division on Monday.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Federal Inmate Sentenced for Possessing an iPhone in Prison

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 17, 2022, Christopher Edwards, age 51, was sentenced to two months imprisonment and a $25 special assessment by Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle for possessing an iPhone in prison. The sentence will run consecutively to Edwards’ current federal sentence for trafficking cocaine and cocaine base in Easton, Pennsylvania. Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Prisons sanctioned Edwards by disallowing 41 days of good time, placing Edwards in disciplinary segregation for 45 days, and suspending Edwards’ phone privileges for 14 months.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Heroin and Fentanyl Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Duquesne, PA, was indicted Tuesday, August 16th, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Keion Washington, 22, as the sole defendant. According to the...
DUQUESNE, PA
MyChesCo

EverVet Partners with Freeman Spogli & Co. to Accelerate Growth

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — EverVet Partners announced its recent partnership with Freeman Spogli & Co. Freeman Spogli’s investment will help accelerate EverVet’s growth through strategic partnerships with veterinarians and further enhance the Company’s operational initiatives, veterinarian recruiting efforts and technology. The Company’s existing investor Tailwind Capital will continue to support the Company and will be an equal partner with Freeman Spogli following the transaction. Joe Luceri (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer), Len Podolsky (Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer) and the EverVet management team will remain shareholders and will continue to lead the Company’s day-to-day operations. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kyle Jones, age 25, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Fentanyl and Meth Trafficker Charged

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Terrell Watson, age 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Debt Relief Scam Victims Get Money Back from FTC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly sending 14,521 checks totaling more than $822,000 to borrowers who lost money to a student loan debt-relief scheme that operated under the name Student Advocates. Consumers who receive checks should cash them within 90 days, as indicated on the check....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

