Entergy Arkansas helping customers with bills

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — High temperatures have caused electric bills to skyrocket for Arkansans and Entergy is stepping in to help.

According to a press release, Entergy Arkansas is expanding corporate contributions by $1.8 million and “implementing a series of measures” to assist customers and communities, including:

  • Increasing contributions for bill assistance to The Power to Care. The Power to Care is an Entergy Arkansas program that is administered by the Salvation Army to assist qualified elderly and disabled customers in paying their electric bills.
  • Providing funds to the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association to help with bill assistance.
  • Providing bill assistance to Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed (ALICE) customers across the state through the United Way.
  • Working with local community partners to provide support, including grants for fans through Beat the Heat program, and assisting customers with Low Income Home Energy Assistance Programs (LIHEAP) applications.
  • Organizing Entergy Arkansas employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods, energy efficiency kits and weatherization to homes.
  • Participating in community events in the coming weeks and providing additional support beyond bill relief, such as donating food and school supplies.

Through September, Entergy says it is crediting late fees for residential customers and also crediting fees for all residential customers who pay with credit cards through the month.

We understand the economic challenges our customers and communities are currently facing and we are doing more to help our customers, especially the most vulnerable and those who have trouble making ends meet.

Ventrell Thompson, Entergy Arkansas vice president of customer service

According to the National Weather Service, Arkansas experienced 13 days of 100 degrees or greater in July, while the average high temperature was the warmest since 2012 and the ninth warmest on record. On Monday, Aug. 15, the high temperature of 104 in Little Rock tied the record first set Aug. 15, 1943.

Studies also show central heat and air units account for more than 50% of a customer’s bill year-round, and with high summer temperatures come higher usage and increased utility costs. If a customer turns down a thermostat below 78 degrees, the bill could be as much as three to five percent higher for each degree colder. If customers keep the thermostat at 68 degrees, their usage can be as much as 30% higher.

The company currently offers several bill management tools that allow customers to gain a better understanding of their energy use and better manage their payment options:

  • With myEntergy, there are a number of flexible options for you to choose how your energy bill is calculated, as well as when, where and how you pay it. Customers can log in to their myEntergy account and their myAdvisor dashboard to access a number of useful resources, usage and cost, bill history, bill projection, bill analyzer and more.
  • PaperFree billing allows customers to get their Entergy bill delivered directly to their email as soon as it posts.
  • AutoPay allows customers to avoid late fees, write checks and pay for postage by having their bill automatically deducted from their bank account.
  • Pick-A-Day allows customers to take full control of their budget by paying their bill on the date that works best for them.
  • Level Billing allows customers to keep their Entergy bill around the same amount each month.

More information on our enhanced programs and services to help residential customers, as well as customer resources and frequently asked questions, can be found at www.Entergy.com/Answers/ or by calling 1-800-ENTERGY.

Christopher Isabell
4d ago

You think it's high wait till the high taxes on gas, oil, coal are put in place thanks to the Biden Administration and the Democratic Party.

