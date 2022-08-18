Read full article on original website
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fort Worth Mayor Defending Budget, Says It's Needed for Safer CityLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask MandateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Flower Mound Public Works offering hiring incentive
The town of Flower Mound’s Public Works Department is offering a bonus financial incentive to attract more candidates for several open positions. Candidates chosen for employment for the qualifying jobs will receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus on their first paycheck, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. There are about 20 open positions with the hiring incentive, including chief mechanic, maintenance workers, traffic technician and many more. The town encouraged people to apply to the department, which has consistently earned American Public Works Association accreditation since 2015.
Northlake conducting resident survey
The town of Northlake is asking its residents to complete a survey to provide feedback about several different aspects of living in Northlake. In the 2022 Northlake Resident Survey, residents and business owners in Northlake can provide input on public safety, town services, retail preferences and more. Survey questions ask residents to rate the quality of life in Northlake, the condition of the town’s general appearance, road conditions and more.
Public input meeting about Hwy 377 development to be held in Argyle
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program of Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting will be held later this month about a proposed commercial development on Hwy 377. PACE meetings are called by developers/applicants to present their plans for property in Argyle, answer questions and hear feedback...
Flower Mound approves $9.4M for road projects
During last week’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, the council approved contracts for two roadwork projects totaling about $9.4 million. Most of the funds will go toward Phase 2 of the Rippy Road project. Phase 1 of the Rippy Road project was completed several years ago. Phase 2 begins at the Pecan Meadows intersection and extends south and east to 300 feet west of FM 2499.
Argyle fire chief reflects on lengthy career
Perhaps Mac Hohenberger simply had a trusting face. That’s the only explanation he could come up with while playfully reminiscing about the first time he stepped foot inside what was then the Argyle Volunteer Fire District nearly 30 years ago. Hohenberger was in his mid-20s, though he’d owned an...
Denton nonprofits celebrate merger
The newly formed Giving Grace organization — the combined forces of Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope nonprofits — celebrated its rebranding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Denton. On July 1, the two nonprofits merged “to create a stronger Continuum of Care in the fight to prevent...
Former Marcus counselor creates safe place for teen girls
As the student assistance counselor at Marcus High School in Flower Mound until last June, Michelle Schwolert referred plenty of students each month to facilities and programs to help them deal with issues that they couldn’t resolve themselves. Though some symptoms and behaviors were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, too many occurred even before that.
Denton County’s proposed budget lowers tax rate, prioritizes public safety and cybersecurity
Denton County announced Tuesday that its $371 million Fiscal Year 2022-2023 recommended budget earmarks an estimated $7 million for cybersecurity measures and technology updates as well as $3.5 million for public safety, including expansion of the human trafficking unit. At the same time, the proposed tax rate is being reduced...
Local pregnancy centers see rising need in wake of ruling
Crisis pregnancy centers and nonprofits in southern Denton County that help expectant mothers are already seeing an increase in interest and need for their services following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We are busier than ever,” said Randy Bollig, executive director of...
Foodie Friday: Prairie House Lewisville
When you combine the history of a 150-year-old feed mill with the history of a family who’s been operating restaurants here in Denton County for over 30 years, there is a special kind of magic that happens. And that’s the magic you’ll discover when you visit Prairie House in Old Town Lewisville.
Developer hosting public input meeting for 240-acre Heath Tract in Argyle
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting for the Heath Tract development will be held later this month at Argyle Town Hall. Residents are invited to meet the developer and engineers on a proposed mixed-use development for the 240-acre property...
Denton County calls election for TRIP 22 road bond package
Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously called for a $650 million bond election to improve roads, bridges and highways in the county for Nov. 8. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond election is the first road improvement bond program sought by Denton County since 2008. The county recently held two workshops to discuss its plans for the TRIP 22 projects with the public.
‘FloMo Convos’ experiment a success, town to hold more community meetings
Flower Mound town staff didn’t know what to expect when they launched the first round of “FloMo Convos” community meetings last month, but the experiment was a “home run,” Town Manager James Childers said. FloMo Convos, Childers’ idea for an innovative way to get feedback...
‘ICE!’ is back this year at Gaylord Texan
Gaylord Texan Resort announced this week that its longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, is returning late this year after a two-year hiatus. Using more than 1,000 tons of ice, a team of 40 ice artisans will work for six weeks to bring the holiday classic movie, The Polar Express, to life in the 17,000-square-foot frozen attraction, according to a news release from the hotel. Ice carvings will range in size from details as tiny as a coin to soaring scenes more than 30 feet tall, and the environment will be kept frozen by a state-of-the-art chilling system that maintains the temperature at a frosty 9 degrees Fahrenheit.
Flower Mound holding information session about boards, commissions
The town of Flower Mound on Thursday evening will host a come-and-go information session for residents interested in learning more about serving on town boards and commissions. The session is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Residents can learn about what each...
Lantana Crime Watch — August 2022
6/4 – 700 block of Bradford Street – Victim reported that an unknown person removed money from her accounts without permission. 6/6 – 1700 block of Seminole Ln. – Caller advised he is receiving threatening text messages from a known suspect in Allen. 6/16 – 9100...
No, they’re not expanding McMakin/Shiloh Road, but they will realign intersection
Denton County has no plans to expand McMakin Road or Shiloh Road, as some residents hoped and others feared, but there are plans to realign two three-way intersections into one four-way intersection. The county is working on a proposed Transportation Improvement Program bond to fund over 100 road construction projects,...
City breaks ground on future Justin Town Square
The city of Justin celebrated Monday the groundbreaking of the future Justin Town Square development, which will be home to retail shops, restaurants, offices and, eventually, the city’s municipal complex. A final plat has been approved for the commercial development, which includes 13 commercial lots (72,000 square feet) on...
Bartonville Town Update — August 2022
It is time again for the Bartonville Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission to review the Town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. As part of the Town’s best practices focus, a complete review and update of the plan is undertaken every five years. Over the next couple of months, the Council and P&Z will work to finalize a community survey that will go out to all residents for their feedback. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap that guides the vision and future of the community, so resident input is critical to the success of this process. Please keep a look out for announcements on our website.
Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M women’s services renovation project
Expectant mothers and families in southern Denton County who plan to deliver their babies at Medical City Lewisville will benefit from a recently completed renovation of the hospital’s mother/baby unit, according to a news release from the hospital. Medical City Lewisville’s 58-bed women’s unit includes labor and delivery, mother/baby...
