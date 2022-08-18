ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Public Works offering hiring incentive

The town of Flower Mound’s Public Works Department is offering a bonus financial incentive to attract more candidates for several open positions. Candidates chosen for employment for the qualifying jobs will receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus on their first paycheck, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. There are about 20 open positions with the hiring incentive, including chief mechanic, maintenance workers, traffic technician and many more. The town encouraged people to apply to the department, which has consistently earned American Public Works Association accreditation since 2015.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Northlake conducting resident survey

The town of Northlake is asking its residents to complete a survey to provide feedback about several different aspects of living in Northlake. In the 2022 Northlake Resident Survey, residents and business owners in Northlake can provide input on public safety, town services, retail preferences and more. Survey questions ask residents to rate the quality of life in Northlake, the condition of the town’s general appearance, road conditions and more.
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound approves $9.4M for road projects

During last week’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, the council approved contracts for two roadwork projects totaling about $9.4 million. Most of the funds will go toward Phase 2 of the Rippy Road project. Phase 1 of the Rippy Road project was completed several years ago. Phase 2 begins at the Pecan Meadows intersection and extends south and east to 300 feet west of FM 2499.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle fire chief reflects on lengthy career

Perhaps Mac Hohenberger simply had a trusting face. That’s the only explanation he could come up with while playfully reminiscing about the first time he stepped foot inside what was then the Argyle Volunteer Fire District nearly 30 years ago. Hohenberger was in his mid-20s, though he’d owned an...
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton nonprofits celebrate merger

The newly formed Giving Grace organization — the combined forces of Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope nonprofits — celebrated its rebranding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Denton. On July 1, the two nonprofits merged “to create a stronger Continuum of Care in the fight to prevent...
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Prairie House Lewisville

When you combine the history of a 150-year-old feed mill with the history of a family who’s been operating restaurants here in Denton County for over 30 years, there is a special kind of magic that happens. And that’s the magic you’ll discover when you visit Prairie House in Old Town Lewisville.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County calls election for TRIP 22 road bond package

Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously called for a $650 million bond election to improve roads, bridges and highways in the county for Nov. 8. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond election is the first road improvement bond program sought by Denton County since 2008. The county recently held two workshops to discuss its plans for the TRIP 22 projects with the public.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

‘ICE!’ is back this year at Gaylord Texan

Gaylord Texan Resort announced this week that its longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, is returning late this year after a two-year hiatus. Using more than 1,000 tons of ice, a team of 40 ice artisans will work for six weeks to bring the holiday classic movie, The Polar Express, to life in the 17,000-square-foot frozen attraction, according to a news release from the hotel. Ice carvings will range in size from details as tiny as a coin to soaring scenes more than 30 feet tall, and the environment will be kept frozen by a state-of-the-art chilling system that maintains the temperature at a frosty 9 degrees Fahrenheit.
GRAPEVINE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lantana Crime Watch — August 2022

6/4 – 700 block of Bradford Street – Victim reported that an unknown person removed money from her accounts without permission. 6/6 – 1700 block of Seminole Ln. – Caller advised he is receiving threatening text messages from a known suspect in Allen. 6/16 – 9100...
LANTANA, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

City breaks ground on future Justin Town Square

The city of Justin celebrated Monday the groundbreaking of the future Justin Town Square development, which will be home to retail shops, restaurants, offices and, eventually, the city’s municipal complex. A final plat has been approved for the commercial development, which includes 13 commercial lots (72,000 square feet) on...
JUSTIN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville Town Update — August 2022

It is time again for the Bartonville Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission to review the Town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. As part of the Town’s best practices focus, a complete review and update of the plan is undertaken every five years. Over the next couple of months, the Council and P&Z will work to finalize a community survey that will go out to all residents for their feedback. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap that guides the vision and future of the community, so resident input is critical to the success of this process. Please keep a look out for announcements on our website.
BARTONVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

