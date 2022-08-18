ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

22 WSBT

Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall

Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Diesel spill at Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that a barge at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor has spilled 700 to 800 gallons of diesel fuel. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report crews continue to clean up the spill, which was reported by a tug boat operator around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
BURNS HARBOR, IN
panoramanow.com

Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule

The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
UNION MILLS, IN
valpo.life

Valpo Parks’ Katie Ridinger nurtures the development of children and finds purpose in her work as youth enrichment director

Valpo Parks is driven by people who are passionate about making a positive difference in the community and making the world a better place. Katie Ridinger, youth enrichment director for Valpo Parks, is one of these driven people. After a life-changing experience, she knew that serving the community was her purpose in life, and Valpo Parks has given her the opportunity to do just that.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Men’s Golf Announces 2022-23 Docket

The Valparaiso University men’s golf team has announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season, which features five fall tournaments and six spring events. The 11-tournament slate begins on Labor Day weekend when the Beacons head to Harris, Mich. for the Island Resort Intercollegiate, hosted by South Dakota State University at Sage Run Golf Course. This will mark Valpo’s first appearance in that event.
VALPARAISO, IN
Secret Chicago

PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show

As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love

If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Celebrating 10 Years Since Porter Moved a Hospital

Ten years ago Porter Regional Hospital (now known as Northwest Health – Porter) brought the future of healthcare to Northwest Indiana. On August 25, 2012, the new hospital opened its doors at 85 East US Highway 6. Beginning at 6 a.m. that morning, Porter moved a hospital. Thirty-five ambulances safely transported 95 patients to the new hospital in less than five hours.
PORTER, IN
valpo.life

BILLINERO ANNOUNCES ALEXANDRA KAMINSKI AS WINNER OF MONTHLY $1,000 DRAWING

Billinero, an app-based savings account that awards cash prizes in monthly and quarterly drawings to select users, has named Alexandra Kaminski of Hammond, Ind., as its most recent winner. Kaminski said the news that her name was drawn in Billinero’s $1,000 monthly drawing came at the perfect time, as she’s...
HAMMOND, IN
thechicagomachine.com

Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World

CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
CHICAGO, IL

