Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall
Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
Inside Indiana Business
Diesel spill at Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor
The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that a barge at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor has spilled 700 to 800 gallons of diesel fuel. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report crews continue to clean up the spill, which was reported by a tug boat operator around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
panoramanow.com
Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule
The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral
The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valpo.life
Valpo Parks’ Katie Ridinger nurtures the development of children and finds purpose in her work as youth enrichment director
Valpo Parks is driven by people who are passionate about making a positive difference in the community and making the world a better place. Katie Ridinger, youth enrichment director for Valpo Parks, is one of these driven people. After a life-changing experience, she knew that serving the community was her purpose in life, and Valpo Parks has given her the opportunity to do just that.
Rose Garden Cafe Replacing Sweet Baby Ray’s in Elk Grove Village
Construction could begin around Fall 2023, possibly Spring 2024
valpo.life
Men’s Golf Announces 2022-23 Docket
The Valparaiso University men’s golf team has announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season, which features five fall tournaments and six spring events. The 11-tournament slate begins on Labor Day weekend when the Beacons head to Harris, Mich. for the Island Resort Intercollegiate, hosted by South Dakota State University at Sage Run Golf Course. This will mark Valpo’s first appearance in that event.
valpo.life
Valpo Parks Night Ride and Bike Bash Gives Community More Ways To Come Together
Over 250 riders gathered to take part in Valpo Parks’ Night Ride and Bike Bash on Saturday, August 20. Everyone strapped on their best reflective gear and lit up their bikes with twinkling lights to enjoy a 10-mile bike ride underneath the stars. “This is a great way for...
Body pulled out of 'Playpen' area of Lake Michigan near Chicago's Gold Coast identified
CHICAGO - A body was pulled out of Lake Michigan in the so-called "Playpen" area near Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday. Police said the body was removed from the water around 5 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Dusable Lake Shore Drive. On Sunday morning, Cook County medical...
Blue Angels shine in rainy Chicago Air and Water Show finale
Some of the other pilots stood and watched as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels took off from the runway at the Gary Jet Center, the staging area for the 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show. Despite lots of rain at Chicago’s North Avenue Beach, the show went on.
PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show
As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
‘World's Largest' Corn Maze Prepares for Seasonal Debut in Illinois Suburb
A corn maze billed as the largest in the world recently unveiled that a popular film franchise will be the inspiration behind its design for the fall season in suburban Spring Grove. Richardson Corn Maze, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, will devote its 28-acre field to commemorating 60...
Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love
If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
valpo.life
Celebrating 10 Years Since Porter Moved a Hospital
Ten years ago Porter Regional Hospital (now known as Northwest Health – Porter) brought the future of healthcare to Northwest Indiana. On August 25, 2012, the new hospital opened its doors at 85 East US Highway 6. Beginning at 6 a.m. that morning, Porter moved a hospital. Thirty-five ambulances safely transported 95 patients to the new hospital in less than five hours.
valpo.life
BILLINERO ANNOUNCES ALEXANDRA KAMINSKI AS WINNER OF MONTHLY $1,000 DRAWING
Billinero, an app-based savings account that awards cash prizes in monthly and quarterly drawings to select users, has named Alexandra Kaminski of Hammond, Ind., as its most recent winner. Kaminski said the news that her name was drawn in Billinero’s $1,000 monthly drawing came at the perfect time, as she’s...
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
Body recovered at Playpen after boater sighting ID’d
The body was recovered in the 1000 of N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 5 p.m.
firefighternation.com
Hobart (IN) Considers Boosting Salaries, Benefits to Retain Firefighters
Charles Reilly – The Times, Munster, Ind. Aug. 22—HOBART — City officials are examining options to potentially increase pay for firefighters and provide other benefits to entice more people to the department. In July and so far in August, there have been 39 times in which a...
thechicagomachine.com
Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World
CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: GM and LG plan battery factory in northwest Indiana
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. General Motors and LG Energy Solution are eyeing northwest Indiana for a $2 billion battery factory. Reuters reports the site is between Michigan City and South Bend in New Carlisle. Two distressed suburban hotels are being...
Comments / 0