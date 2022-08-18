Read full article on original website
Enormous week for these 5 Dallas Cowboys players
With only one more Dallas Cowboys preseason game to go, many of the roster decisions have been made at The Star. While it remains to be seen which starters, if any, will play on Friday, there will still be roster spots to be won and things to watch for. Barring...
NFL・
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
3 distinct advantages New England Patriots have in the AFC East
The New England Patriots might have a tough time in the loaded AFC East this year, but they still have a few distinct advantages. Each team in the NFL, even some of the worst ones, likely have an advantage or two over some of their divisional rivals. This is the case for the New England Patriots as well.
NFL・
The Cleveland Browns cut the 5 right players this week
The Cleveland Browns have cut five move players but none that warranted a spot. The Cleveland Browns had a solid outing against the Philadelphia Eagles, with both teams mostly playing their immediate backups throughout the game. The Browns had a lot of guys look really good in their limited time and really only a few looked objectively bad.
Commanders to retire Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 jersey in Week 18 finale
The Washington Commanders off-field reputation will always be tainted as long as Dan Snyder remains the owner, but president Jason Wright has done an excellent job incorporating former players in the franchise’s rebrand. On Tuesday, the Commanders took another admirable step in honoring a revered player in the organization’s...
Texans look for Mills to take step forward with Watson gone
HOUSTON TEXANS (4-13) New faces: Coach Lovie Smith, DB Derek Stingley, Jr., OL Kenyon Green, DB Jalen Pitre, RB Dameon Pierce, RB Marlon Mack, QB Kyle Allen, LB Christian Harris, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, WR Chris Conley, DE Jerry Hughes, CB Steven Nelson, DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE Rasheem Green, RG A.J. Cann, LB Blake Cashman. Key losses: QB Deshaun Watson, S Justin Reid, CB Lonnie Johnson, Jr., RB David Johnson, TE Jordan Akins, DE Jacob Martin, QB Tyrod Taylor, CB Terrance Mitchell, S A.J. Moore. Strengths: Receiver Brandin Cooks is perhaps the team’s best player, and his veteran presence should help Mills take a step forward in Year 2. Cooks led the team with 90 catches for 1,037 yards last season for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season and sixth overall. Houston’s offensive line should also be solid with the return of left tackle Laremy Tunsil, a two-time Pro Bowler who missed the final 12 games last season with a thumb injury that required surgery, and the addition of the versatile Green, the 15th overall pick.
Tom Brady was 'on fire' in his return to Bucs camp after a mysterious 11-day absence
Tom Brady's absence from the Bucs' training camp is still unexplained, but he looked sharp to teammates and onlookers in his return.
