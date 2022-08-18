Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Developers Plan for Demolition of University Place’s South End This Fall
Nearly three years since submitting their first application to the Town of Chapel Hill, the owners of University Place mall say we’re not far from seeing some major redevelopment begin — perhaps as soon as this fall. University Place and its owner company, Ram Realty, completed an initial...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University engineers find home sweet home
Students in the fall 2021 Engineering Design for Service class watched through the window of their McMichael classroom as the first brick was laid for Elon’s new Innovation Quad. A sophomore at the time, engineering major and engineering scholar Vivian Krause said the engineering class was in tears over...
WRAL
8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night
Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
elonnewsnetwork.com
School supplies ready for pickup as Classroom Collection Campaign ends
Alamance Arts is one of many public drop sites for the school supply drive for the Alamance-Burlington School System. Alamance-Burlington School System social workers and families in need can come pick up school supplies and hygiene products before school starts next week. All of the items were donated through the sixth annual Classroom Collection Campaign hosted in conjunction with ABSS and the Alamance Chamber.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Class of 2026 reflects on Elon University’s honor code in annual ceremony
The class of 2026 gathered in Alumni Gym Aug. 22 for the annual Call to Honor ceremony, where it reflected on the four pillars of Elon University’s honor code — honesty, integrity, responsibility and respect. Each class at Elon represents one of these values, and this year's freshman...
chapelboro.com
Rooftop Bar Still Life Set for Chapel Hill Grand Opening
After months of construction above Franklin Street and a soft opening period earlier this summer, the Stilllife nightclub and rooftop bar is set to fully open its doors. The business, which is located at 159 East Franklin Street, said it is on track for its grand opening on Friday, August 19. The bar’s hours on Friday will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while there will be live music and entertainment from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Harris Teeter offers 20 cents off fuel to welcome college students, families over move-in weekend
Harris Teeter located on South Church Street in Burlington, North Carolina. Harris Teeter is offering 20 cents off per gallon with a valid e-VIC card for move-in weekend as part of its Fuel Center College program for move-in weekend, Aug. 19 to 21. The promotion, announced Aug. 20, includes select...
Residents enjoy first 'Sip and Stroll' Friday in Downtown Raleigh
It was the first Friday night where you could sip and stroll in Downtown Raleigh.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University faculty and staff share advice for new students
Alamance Building at Elon University. It’s the first day of class at Elon University, and professors and administrators shared advice for new students. Buying supplies, finding the classroom and waking up on time- all things they said are important to consider. Naeemah Clark, chair and professor in the Cinema...
High Point University
Record Enrollment, Campus Housing Expansion Set Tone for New Year at HPU
High Point University continues its extraordinary growth with numerous milestones as it kicks off a new academic year. New students and their families filled the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center for the opening Convocation for the Class of 2026 students. HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 22, 2022 –...
In one day, the Triangle loses two beloved restaurants
Two of the Triangle's most acclaimed restaurants are shutting down, with Raleigh's Garland and Durham's Saint James Seafood both announcing their closings on Instagram Wednesday. Why it matters: Their departure will leave a hole in the Triangle's diverse food scene. The closures are a reminder of the strain the pandemic...
ballparkdigest.com
Burlington Athletic Stadium expansion on tap
The Burlington (N.C.) City Council is considering a proposal for Burlington Athletic Stadium expansion from the Burlington Sock Puppets (Appalachian League), adding an entertainment venue to the team’s home. The plan, tentatively priced at $2 million, would add a new venue that could be used in a variety of...
jocoreport.com
Going, Going, Almost Gone
STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC
Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
cbs17
Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
chapelboro.com
Local NAACP, League of Women Voters Chapters Prepare for 75th Anniversaries
This fall, two active organizations in the community are celebrating their 75th anniversaries: the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties. In Chapel Hill and Carrboro, the NAACP chapter is known for being a critical voice in local activism – helping organize...
newsoforange.com
Michael Malone, author and exuberant entertainer, dies
Author Michael Malone died Friday, Aug. 19, at his home in Connecticut. In my two-plus years of coming to Hillsborough, I never met Michael Malone. His prolonged bout with cancer had dramatically reduced his social interactions and book releases. An author’s new book is often an opportunity for me to meet, write about, and become familiar with them.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
