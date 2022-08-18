ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

New BYU study finds Utah is above national average for rapes per capita

Research from BYU professors found Utah to be above the national average for rapes per capita. Driving the news: BYU College of Nursing dean Julie Valentine and BYU associate professor Leslie Miles’ 11-year research on sexual assault among Utah women was published by the Utah Women and Leadership Project on Aug. 3, showing Utah is ranked ninth in the United States for amount of rapes per capita.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Santa Clara, UT
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Santa Clara, UT
State
Utah State
deseret.com

Perspective: Is the future of the suburbs in Utah’s Daybreak?

As the threat of COVID-19 recedes and life increasingly returns to normal, one trend is likely to stay — the rise of “COVID boom towns.” Millions of former city dwellers have taken advantage of remote work to benefit from lower taxes and cheaper housing in suburban and exurban developments in the Northwest, Sun Belt and Mountain West.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League Baseball#Espn#Mdt#Easton Oliverson
upr.org

Eating the Past: Utah's dirty soda obsession

On this week's Eating the Past, host Jamie Sanders concludes the summer soda series with Dr. Lynne McNeill, talking about the folklore of Utah's soda obsession. Because of Utah's high population of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many Utahns avoid alcohol and coffee. Dirty sodas allow them to experience the art of mixology in their own way.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning

LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

Wild About Utah: face to face with a longhorned beetle

Before E. B. White set about crafting "Charlotte’s Web" in 1949. According to Melissa Sweet’s biography "Some Writer," he was “bringing a pail of slops to the barn” that he loved in Maine and thinking about a time not long before, when he observed a barn spider spinning her egg sac and depositing her eggs. Weeks later, when he had brought the egg sac in a candy box to New York City, he found hundreds of spiderlings emerging and realized a story emerging as well.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home

CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
upr.org

Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood

California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

What's in store for fall? National outlook calls for warm, dry autumn in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready to break out your sweaters, plan your foliage-viewing trips and pick out a Halloween costume because fall is almost here. Though autumnal equinox is still a month away — Sept. 22 for those curious — meteorological fall is actually only two weeks away. It's close enough that the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center on Thursday released its three-month outlook for September, October and November, which compose the meteorological season.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Two challenging hiker rescues by helicopter set Utah records

This past week, the Utah Department of Public Safety set two records for challenging rescues using helicopters, according to pilot Chelsea Tugaw. Both involved hikers who got hurt. The first was the highest-elevation hoist for the state law enforcement agency – close to 13,000 feet near Gilbert Peak, the state’s...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy