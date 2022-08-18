ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson, Nico Parker Starring in Laura Chinn’s ‘Suncoast’ (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tf3yz_0hMNXM2q00

Academy Award nominees Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson and rising actress Nico Parker , who appeared in the live-action remake of Dumbo , are set to star in Suncoast , a drama written and set to be directed by Laura Chinn, in what will be her directorial debut.

Searchlight has boarded the project, which made the 2020 Black List, with production scheduled to begin in September.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst are producing the feature.

Suncoast is inspired by Chinn’s own life experience from the early 2000s and follows a teenager (Parker) living with her strong-willed mother (Linney), who must take her brother to live at a specialized facility. There, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) amid protests surrounding controversial medical cases.

The project will be overseen by Searchlight senior vp production Taylor Friedman and manager of creative affairs Daniel Yu, reporting to heads of production and development, DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Harrelson most recently starred in Triangle of Sadness, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palme d’Or. He also starred opposite Kevin Hart in action movie The Man From Toronto and played Spider-Man villain Carnage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage . Harrelson has been nominated for an Oscar three times, including for his work in Searchlight’s 2017 drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri , as well as The Messenger and The People vs. Larry Flynt .

Linney most recently starred in Netflix’s acclaimed crime drama Ozark alongside Jason Bateman, garnering four Emmy nominations for her work. Linney has earned three Academy Award nominations for her roles in The Savages and Kinsey, both from Searchlight Pictures , and for Kenneth Lonergan’s You Can Count on Me .

Parker made her screen debut alongside Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton in Dumbo , which was directed by Tim Burton. She was recently seen on HBO Max’s sci-fi thriller Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton and will be seen in HBO’s adaptation of video game phenomenon The Last of Us .

Chinn is an actress-turned-screenwriter best known for creating the Pop TV comedy Florida Girls . She recently added author to her ever-growing résumé, with Hachette publishing her memoir , titled Acne, in July to rave reviews.

Harrelson is repped by Seven Deuce Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham, while Linney is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Media & Management and Yorn Levine. Parker is repped by WME and Curtis Brown Group. Chinn is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, Range Media and Hansen Jacobson.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Twilight: New Moon’ Director Says He Declined Taylor Swift’s Request to Be in Film

In Twilight: New Moon, audiences may have watched Isabella Swan form a closer relationship with her friend Jacob Black while introducing other werewolves onscreen, but director Chris Weitz noted that there could’ve been another addition to the cast for the sequel: Taylor Swift. During an interview on the podcast The Twilight Effect With Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe, the director recalled being told by Swift’s agent at the time that the singer wanted to be in the 2009 film, given how much of a “Twi-hard” she was. More from The Hollywood ReporterKendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Jeremy Lin, Naomi Osaka Shorts Have...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Grant “Making Progress Every Day” After Bike Accident That Left Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes

Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAsDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysPeter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget 'The Lord of the Rings' “She is making progress every day,” a rep for Grant told Billboard on Sunday. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Kenneth Lonergan
Person
Sarah Paulson
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hbo Max#Suncoast#Film Star
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days

Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy