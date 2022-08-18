ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCP’s Garrett Kemble Joins Anonymous Content As EVP Development For AC Studios

By Nellie Andreeva
EXCLUSIVE: Garrett Kemble , an 11-year Universal Content Productions veteran, has joined Anonymous Content as EVP of Development for AC Studios , the independent film and TV production studio that sits inside the management/production company. He will work across both film and television development.

Kemble left UCP, where he most recently was Head of Development, earlier this summer, and has been in talks with Anonymous Content ever since. He is reuniting with former UCP President Dawn Olmstead who is now CEO of Anonymous Content.

“I have had the great privilege of working closely with Garrett for many years and he is truly one of the best there is,” Olmstead said. “He has an innate ability to find such completely original and deeply compelling stories and ideas and create something magical that draws audiences in through their unexpected, fresh narratives. His creative instincts are only matched by his leadership skills. We are thrilled he has joined the AC family and can’t wait for him to continue developing unique projects across film and television.”

Kemble most recently served as Head of Development for UCP, a division of NBCUniversal’s Universal Studio Group. He started his career at NBCU in 2008 as an intern at USA Network and moved over to UCP in 2011. Kemble has overseen the development and production of over 30 series and limited series across 10+ platforms, including Mr. Robot (USA Network, Golden Globe award-winner for Best Drama), Gaslit (Starz), Homecoming (Amazon), The Act (Hulu), Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce (Bravo), Dirty John (Bravo), The Girl from Plainville (Hulu), Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix), Dr. Death (Peacock) and The Resort (Peacock).

“I’m thrilled to join this team of wonderful, inspiring people who truly value originality and passion,” Kemble said. “AC has a spirit of partnership with talent and a dedication to creative integrity, which makes me feel at home. I’m deeply grateful to Dawn and David for believing in me.”

AC Studios is currently in production on the feature Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre, limited series adaptation of East of Eden with Zoe Kazan adapting and starring Florence Pugh, as well as the eight-part psychological drama Saint X , from writer Leila Gerstein and director Dee Rees. Coming up is the premiere of Shantaram , starring Charlie Hunnam, on Apple TV+ (Oct. 14). Current/recent series include the Peabody Award-winning Dickinson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Samuel L. Jackson, and Swan Song starring Mahershala Ali.

