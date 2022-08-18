ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Latest numbers, August 18th

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHjcn_0hMNWqcR00

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Broome County is seeing a small spike in COVID-19 cases as we approach the weekend. The number of cases is back above 200 after we saw it dip below that mark last week.

233 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 64 of them new.

There are currently 34 people in the hospital.

One more person has died, making the number of deaths 540.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Health
Broome County, NY
Sports
Broome County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broome#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WKTV

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County

MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy