Latest numbers, August 18th

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Broome County is seeing a small spike in COVID-19 cases as we approach the weekend. The number of cases is back above 200 after we saw it dip below that mark last week.

233 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 64 of them new.

There are currently 34 people in the hospital.

One more person has died, making the number of deaths 540.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.