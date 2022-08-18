ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, AL

Woman accuses ALEA Agent of sexual misconduct.

By Richard Everett
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6HO2_0hMNWYvT00

GENEVA, Ala ( WDHN )— An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Officer was arrested in Geneva on a sexual misconduct charge.

Scotty Ballard, 52, of Andalusia, turned himself into the Geneva Police Department after a warrant was served for his arrest. According to Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, the victim of the misconduct filed a report against Ballard, after which a 3rd party warrant was issued.

The charges resulted in a Class A Misdemeanor of Sexual Misconduct. Ballard reportedly turned himself in and is now released on bond.

Former Slidell Police Chief Max Rodriguez passes away

ALEA did not issue a press release and deferred to the Geneva Police Department.

Ballard was already out on bond after being arrested in 2020 following a Covington County Grand Jury indictment for Assault in the Second Degree. Ballard reportedly struck a pedestrian on Highway 55 in Covington County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy