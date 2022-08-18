ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Northern Lights active this week, could be seen over NY

By Robert Lindenmuth
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WbCR8_0hMNWWA100

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In what could be the first of multiple hits in the next several days, a minor coronal mass ejection hit Earth’s Magnetic Field on Wednesday, Aug. 17. NOAA forecasters say that this could lead to strong G3 class geomagnetic storms, particularly from Aug. 18-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEa0F_0hMNWWA100

During these types of solar storms, you can typically see the aurora borealis—the Northern Lights—with the naked eye as far south as Illinois and Oregon. Unfortunately, conditions do not look favorable to see much in the Capital Region, as clouds will be tough to break over the coming days.

So what is a G3 class geomagnetic storm? Each of these solar storms is classified on a scale from G1, relatively minor, all the way up to G5, which can be extreme.

Geomagnetic storm watches in effect due to ‘coronal hole’: How it could impact Earth this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcy56_0hMNWWA100
Courtesy: NOAA Space Weather

What could we expect if the skies were to be clear? Typically with a G3 class storm, there could be intermittent satellite navigation and low-frequency radio navigation problems. And we would receive a beautiful display of the aurora!

Courtesy: NOAA Space Weather
Where to escape light pollution in the Capital Region

With a G3 storm, the Northern Lights can be seen low on the horizon as far south as Pennsylvania, typically in the Capital Region, we would be able to see the colors in the sky, but they would appear relatively faint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zcKm_0hMNWWA100

If we get any clearing over the next few nights, look north, low in the sky! Remember, if you spot them, given our southern latitude, the colors will probably appear very faint. You could use a long-exposure camera to capture the softer hues that might form. And if you find clear skies, make sure to get away from light pollution. Unfortunately, even if we were to get some clearing, the light from the waning gibbous moon may also work to conceal some of the colors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Manhattan subway stabbing: NYPD releases images of suspect sought

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing aboard a subway train rumbling through Midtown Manhattan. The attack unfolded around 2:15 a.m. Monday aboard a southbound D train pulling into the 47th-50th Streets – Rockefeller Center station, according to authorities. The encounter started as […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Powerball win: Ticket worth $1 million sold in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Someone in Queens bagged quite a payday. A second-prize Powerball ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,000 was sold for Monday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was bought from ABC Discount Liquors & Wine, located along Hillside Avenue near 185th Street. Powerball players can check nylottery.ny.gov to see if […]
QUEENS, NY
CBS LA

"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived

A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oregon State
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot in the head in the Bronx Friday, police said. A 49-year-old man was fatally shot near 700 E. 156th Street in the Melrose section around 4:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was found with a gunshot wound to his head and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police: Toddler, 2, struck by train at NJ amusement park

HOPE, N.J. (AP) — A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend, authorities said. Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. Police said […]
HOPE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Pollution#Space Weather#The Northern Lights#Satellite Navigation#Noaa
PIX11

Robbers take men’s clothing in knifepoint Bronx incident: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Three unidentified suspects took clothing from two men at knifepoint in a Bronx incident, police said Sunday. They approached the 37 and 38-year-old victims on Aug. 12 around 3:30 p.m., officials said. Police did not provide a cross street for the incident, only noting it had occurred in the 44 Precinct, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Innocent bystander hit by gunfire in the Bronx: NYPD

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — An innocent bystander was shot in the Bronx early Friday morning, police said. A group of people was hanging out along East 165th Street near Washington Avenue when two from the group pulled out guns and opened fire at an unknown target at around 12:30 a.m., video of the incident […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Video shows alleged robber put Bronx store worker in a chokehold: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 23-year-old worker was allegedly put in a chokehold after confronting two suspects during a robbery at a Family Dollar store in the Bronx earlier this month, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1227 Webster Avenue in Concourse on Aug. 14, around 3:30 p.m., and was caught on surveillance video. […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
PIX11

1 dead, 2 injured after being stabbed in Brooklyn, police say

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and two others were injured after being stabbed in Brooklyn overnight, police said on Saturday. There were two groups that got into a dispute along 44th Street near Seventh Avenue at around 1 a.m., according to authorities. Yener Rodas, a 31-year-old Brooklyn resident, was stabbed multiple times […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 4 shootings overnight

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot early Monday in Brownsville, marking one of at least four shootings in the city during the overnight hours, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, 42, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body in the lobby of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Top Democrats square off in New York primary elections

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is holding its second round of primary elections after voting in June for statewide races. Tuesday will cover the state’s 26 U.S. House seats, a delayed date after a judge ordered a redrawing of political maps. The new congressional districts have caused Democratic consternation, especially a new Manhattan-area seat […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens mom’s death is ‘wake-up’ call for South Asians

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — Mandeep Kaur, a 30-year-old mother of two girls, tearfully spoke to a camera on Aug. 1 and apologized to her father in India for what she was about to do. “I’m sorry, I went through this for eight years, I can’t do this anymore,” Kaur said about her marriage. She […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Kidnapping suspect throws machete while running from police, LI officials say

WESTBURY, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested three alleged kidnappers in Westbury on Saturday evening after a traffic stop, officials said. During the traffic stop near Cambridge and Oxford streets, officers noticed a 48-year-old man in the vehicle looked like he was distressed, police said. All four occupants were removed from the vehicle. Once they were […]
WESTBURY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy