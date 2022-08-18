ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge: DOJ has 1 week to provide redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit

By Sean Noone, Brian Entin, J.J. Bullock
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oapnm_0hMNWNSi00

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. ( NewsNation ) — The federal judge overseeing the search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home declined on Thursday to unseal the affidavit.

Instead, Judge Bruce Reinhart will allow the Justice Department until Aug. 25 to provide a redacted version to the court. The judge said there are portions of the affidavit that could be unsealed.

The affidavit prosecutors used to get the search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home could provide more intimate details as to what the Department of Justice believed was at Mar-a-Lago and why they felt the need to search the home .

Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case

Attorneys representing the news media have also fought to have the affidavit unsealed.

“I feel good about today’s hearing,” said Deanna Shullman, an attorney representing the media. “Judge Reinhart seemed to have a very good sense that it is his job as the gatekeeper in this case to balance the interest in the public of accessing these materials against the interest of the government of keeping them secret.”

There have been scant specifics released thus far from the Justice Department about what investigators were looking for in Trump’s home — other than the belief classified and top secret documents were inside. The FBI did remove classified and top secret documents from Mar-a-Lago but nothing is definitively known about what those documents pertained to.

A public release of the affidavit could shed light on those details, possibly cooling, or further heating, the volatile political rhetoric surrounding the search.

On Monday, Trump called for the affidavit’s unredacted release. He later told Fox News Digital he would do “whatever he can” to cool the rhetoric.

The Department of Justice has resisted releasing the affidavit , saying the investigation is ongoing, and releasing the document could hamper investigators’ efforts.

Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect denied bail by judge

“If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps,” the DOJ wrote in a motion to keep the affidavit sealed.

The release of the search warrant used by the FBI to enter Mar-a-Lago painted a picture of the possible crimes authorities believe Trump may have committed, including violating the Espionage Act . The warrant also revealed 33 documents ranging from “top secret” to “classified” were pulled from the estate.

Trump and his legal team claim all of the documents were declassified and rightfully in his possession. The fact the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago indicates authorities do not believe that claim to be true.

Reports circulated last week that there may have been top secret and highly sensitive documents related to nuclear weapons kept at Mar-a-Lago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Donald Trump
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Doj#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Justice Department#The Department Of Justice#Trump Organization Cfo#Fbi
bloomberglaw.com

Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)

Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
POTUS
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
The Independent

Mar-a-Lago footage subpoenaed by DoJ sparks speculation Trump may still have some classified documents

Surveillance video subpoenaed by the Department of Justice has raised concerns that Donald Trump may still have some classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.Investigators from the DOJ subpoenaed video from a 60-day period “including views from outside the storage room”, reported The New York Times.“According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room,” reported Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush for the newspaper.“That activity prompted concern among investigators about the handling of the material.”The Times says...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WJHL

WJHL

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy