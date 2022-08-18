ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hyde Park Police Warn Residents of Increased Aggressive Behavior

Be extra cautious and careful if you live in the Hyde Park area. Our world just seems to be getting more and more violent as each day goes by. It's a shame that the world has changed so much and we have to be so cautious with everything we do. Thankfully, the police in the Hudson Valley stay very on top of it and try to give as many warnings as they can. The Town of Hyde Park Police put out a recent warning to residents about increased odd behavior that has been going on in the area.
HYDE PARK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County

Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, they're waste is good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley

Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Pharmaceutical Collection & Waste Disposal for Orange County Residents

I was doing some house cleaning back in 2020 and wedged in the back of some cabinets were some old medication bottles. Some were even from when I was a baby! Most of them were empty, a couple of them had a couple thing still left in them. I was wondering why we still had them after all these years. Why didn't we get rid of them sooner? Turns out, to dispose of them properly, it's harder than I thought.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend

There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

