In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The new wildcard impacting the world economy is the attempted assassination of Russian ultranationalist, Aleksander Dugin, which killed his daughter, Darya Dugina, in a massive car bombing last Friday. Not surprisingly, Russia is now blaming Ukraine for the car bombing, especially in the wake of Ukraine’s special forces conducting successful strikes within Crimea. However, it is also possible that the car bomb came from within Russia.

