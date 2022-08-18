ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ValueWalk

UK Alternative Investments Rising In Popularity Amid Inflation Fears

A new survey of UK-based investors has uncovered their sentiment towards alternative investments as inflation skyrockets:. 18% of UK investors have made alternative investments in 2022, with the figure rising to 41% among those aged 18-34. A further 32% are either considering making alternative investments within the next six months...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Focal Points For The Week Ahead

We begin the week with indices lower into the cash open as investors and traders express concerns ahead of comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at Friday’s Jackson Hole symposium. Fed speakers during the last couple weeks seem to be looking past some of the softer-than-expected data recently to the rate hike to come at the upcoming September FOMC meeting.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Substantive Research Publishes Buy-Side Reaction To SEC MiFID II No-Action Letter Expiry

Latest asset management survey examines attitudes to impending structural market changes that put over $100m of annual research payments at risk. Views are split on whether brokers becoming Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) solves research payment challenges, while Research Payment Accounts (RPAs) for the buy side are not considered a desirable option. Either way, they cannot be implemented in time.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Hedge Fund M28 Capital Increases Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) Stake To 8.5%

Analysts remain cautious on Adagio, but they’re watching for more discipline regarding drug pipeline. Last Friday, health care focused hedge fund M28 Capital filed a 13D/A with the US Securities & Exchange Committee revealing it bought 2.85 million Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) at an average of $4.28 per share, bringing its holding to 9.2 million, or 8.5% of the company.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bosch-Backed Autonomous Driving Startup From China Mulls $500M IPO

China-based Guangzhou WeRide Technology Co is considering a potential $500 million initial public offering, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the situation. The driverless technology startup is working with advisers on the potential listing and is weighing the U.S and Hong Kong markets. According to the people, if WeRide chooses...
TECHNOLOGY
ValueWalk

Mass Social Unrest Could Catch Investors Off Guard

Large-scale social unrest is likely to become a major issue for investors who should act now to protect their investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group, which has more than...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

One-Year Savings Rates Breach 3%

The best rate in the market, going into the weekend, is 3.15%. The jump in inflation to 10.1% means the BoE is unlikely to slow down rate increases anytime soon. Tom Higham, Acting Head of Savings, Hargreaves Lansdown:. “As expected, Fixed Term Deposit pricing is continuing its steady grind upwards,...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Energy Stocks To Remain An Oasis

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The new wildcard impacting the world economy is the attempted assassination of Russian ultranationalist, Aleksander Dugin, which killed his daughter, Darya Dugina, in a massive car bombing last Friday. Not surprisingly, Russia is now blaming Ukraine for the car bombing, especially in the wake of Ukraine’s special forces conducting successful strikes within Crimea. However, it is also possible that the car bomb came from within Russia.
STOCKS

