Joe Biden Ignores Elon Musk & Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law, 70% Fewer EVs Now Qualify for $7,500 Credit
President Biden and Elon Musk both have plans for the future of electric vehicles. The President would not entertain Elon Musk's idea and moves forward with changes to EV credits.
UK Alternative Investments Rising In Popularity Amid Inflation Fears
A new survey of UK-based investors has uncovered their sentiment towards alternative investments as inflation skyrockets:. 18% of UK investors have made alternative investments in 2022, with the figure rising to 41% among those aged 18-34. A further 32% are either considering making alternative investments within the next six months...
Monday's Market Minute: Focal Points For The Week Ahead
We begin the week with indices lower into the cash open as investors and traders express concerns ahead of comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at Friday’s Jackson Hole symposium. Fed speakers during the last couple weeks seem to be looking past some of the softer-than-expected data recently to the rate hike to come at the upcoming September FOMC meeting.
Port Strikes Threaten Supermarket Supplies, China Tries To Revive Borrowing
Port strike could lead to months of disruption and fewer items on supermarket shelves. The People’s Bank of China lowered its key loan prime rates for the second time, in an effort to revive borrowing demand. FTSE 100 opens lower following tough Asian and US trading sessions. Potential Iranian...
Substantive Research Publishes Buy-Side Reaction To SEC MiFID II No-Action Letter Expiry
Latest asset management survey examines attitudes to impending structural market changes that put over $100m of annual research payments at risk. Views are split on whether brokers becoming Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) solves research payment challenges, while Research Payment Accounts (RPAs) for the buy side are not considered a desirable option. Either way, they cannot be implemented in time.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Ackman's Pershing Square has exited its Domino's Pizza bet, citing the fast-food chain's lofty valuation and the volatile market backdrop.
Macy’s lowers outlook despite strong second quarter
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s cut its outlook for the year Tuesday despite topping Wall Street expectations as it faces a glut of unsold inventory it needs to clear out amid a consumer pullback. The department store earned $275 million, or 99 cents per share, in the three-month...
Hedge Fund M28 Capital Increases Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) Stake To 8.5%
Analysts remain cautious on Adagio, but they’re watching for more discipline regarding drug pipeline. Last Friday, health care focused hedge fund M28 Capital filed a 13D/A with the US Securities & Exchange Committee revealing it bought 2.85 million Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) at an average of $4.28 per share, bringing its holding to 9.2 million, or 8.5% of the company.
Business: Unions gain strength, even in the South; cruise line rolls back vaccine rule & viewers break HBO
With workers across the country moving to unionize at a rate not seen in decades, employees at a GE plant in Alabama are the latest to file for union representation.
Bosch-Backed Autonomous Driving Startup From China Mulls $500M IPO
China-based Guangzhou WeRide Technology Co is considering a potential $500 million initial public offering, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the situation. The driverless technology startup is working with advisers on the potential listing and is weighing the U.S and Hong Kong markets. According to the people, if WeRide chooses...
Mass Social Unrest Could Catch Investors Off Guard
Large-scale social unrest is likely to become a major issue for investors who should act now to protect their investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group, which has more than...
One-Year Savings Rates Breach 3%
The best rate in the market, going into the weekend, is 3.15%. The jump in inflation to 10.1% means the BoE is unlikely to slow down rate increases anytime soon. Tom Higham, Acting Head of Savings, Hargreaves Lansdown:. “As expected, Fixed Term Deposit pricing is continuing its steady grind upwards,...
Energy Stocks To Remain An Oasis
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The new wildcard impacting the world economy is the attempted assassination of Russian ultranationalist, Aleksander Dugin, which killed his daughter, Darya Dugina, in a massive car bombing last Friday. Not surprisingly, Russia is now blaming Ukraine for the car bombing, especially in the wake of Ukraine’s special forces conducting successful strikes within Crimea. However, it is also possible that the car bomb came from within Russia.
