Spokane County, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County 100% contained

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Wagner Road Fire is now 100% contained. Last Updated: Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m. The total acreage burned by the Wagner Road Fire remained steady at 7,381 on Saturday, according to a press release by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire remained 80% contained.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Brush fire burns near Philleo Lake and Cedar Road

SPANGLE, Wash. — A brush fire burned in a field near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads in Spangle. The fire has burned 31 acres, or 0.0484375 miles. Crews from Spokane County Fire District 3 responded to the fire, asking people to stay away from the area as crews work to put the fire out. Copyright: 4 News Now READ: Fire...
SPANGLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Area fires see growth

Both the Eneas Peak and Diamond Watch fires have grown over the past few days, area fire officials said. An infrared flight over the Boundary County fire showed the fire doubled in size, growing to 323 acres over the last day. The fire is located about 15 miles north/northwest of Bonners Ferry.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Fire closes highway, prompts evacuations near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A wildfire closed part of a highway and prompted mandatory evacuations south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol on Wednesday afternoon reported a rapidly moving brush fire at State Route 195 near Excelsior Road. Officials said fire crews were at the scene, helicopters were dropping water and detours had been put in place.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane pools close for the season Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — There are only a few days left to get those laps done in the pool. City of Spokane pools will close for the season on Friday. Pools will be open for lap swim and open swim through this week and you can find swim schedules here. There will be post-season lap swim available at the Witter Aquatic...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

STA announce major changes for the end of August

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One man dies from motorcycle crash near South Madison Road

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man died from a motorcycle crash near South Madison Road on Sunday. The man struck a tree and was in cardiac arrest due to traumatic injuries. Firefighters later declared him dead. The Spokane Sheriff is investigating the cause of the crash. South Madison Road was closed between Gibbs Road and Palouse Highway as crews investigated the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near

VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
VALLEYFORD, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Slight showers and thunderstorms here most of the week

It won't be nearly as hot this week, with today breaking a 7-day streak of 90+ in Spokane. This is largely thanks to more cloud cover and a chance for light rain showers during the morning and midday hours for the Inland Northwest. The showers have mainly been over southeastern...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputy shoots wanted suspect in N. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County deputy shot and injured a wanted suspect in N. Spokane early Sunday morning. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies...
FOX 28 Spokane

One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
SPOKANE, WA

