Indiana Police increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police agencies around Indiana are increasing patrols over the next two weeks as part of a campaign to raise awareness about drunk or distracted drivers. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is providing funding for the extra patrols, found that fatal accidents...
ISU reacts to deadly crash involving 5 students
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University is reacting following the news of five students being involved in a car crash in Riley that killed three and left two seriously injured. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden...
ISU students mourn the loss of three fellow students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University students continue to mourn the deaths of three of their peers just one day after learning of the tragic news. A car crash took the lives of three students and left two others injured. Four of the five involved in the crash were members of the ISU football team.
Fowler Park hosts final “Summer at the Village” event
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– 21 vintage log cabins were on display on Saturday, as a part of the final “Summer at the Village,” event hosted by the Fowler Village Folk. The community held events like this on the third Saturday of every month this summer. Members put on...
House destroyed, one person hospitalized from fire
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was hospitalized and a home considered a total loss after a fire in Sullivan County on Monday. The fire happened in the 2700 block of E County Road 575 N. According to Fire Chief Rob Robertson with the Sullivan City Fire Department, the...
ISU Officials hold press conference following crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV)– Indiana State University officials held a press conference on Monday afternoon, addressing the car accident that took the lives of three students and injured two others. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili,...
Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township Ohio.
Rockville restaurant burns in early morning fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Bejanamins Family Restaurant. He said they are unable to confirm at this time if the business is a total loss.
ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
Greenup man charged with murder in Cumberland County
GREENUP, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greenup man is in custody after being accused of murder by Illinois State Police. According to ISP, on Aug. 20 the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested they investigate a homicide. Two days later state police arrested Lonnie L Glidewell, 57, of Greenup. Glidewell is accused in the shooting death of Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield, Ill.
UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery
ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
