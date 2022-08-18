Opinion writers weigh in on vaccines, abortion rights, covid and monkeypox. Los Angeles Times: Vaccines Are Safe. So Why Shouldn't Teens Be Able To Get Them On Their Own?. Parents rightfully have oversight of most of their children’s healthcare. But as vaccine misinformation has spread in recent years, they don’t always act in their kids’ best interests. False information proliferating on social media has incorrectly linked vaccines to autism, infertility and even death. (8/19)

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO