Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
khn.org
Viewpoints: Teens Should Be Able To Get Vaccinated If They Choose; Crisis Pregnancy Centers Should Be Illegal
Opinion writers weigh in on vaccines, abortion rights, covid and monkeypox. Los Angeles Times: Vaccines Are Safe. So Why Shouldn't Teens Be Able To Get Them On Their Own?. Parents rightfully have oversight of most of their children’s healthcare. But as vaccine misinformation has spread in recent years, they don’t always act in their kids’ best interests. False information proliferating on social media has incorrectly linked vaccines to autism, infertility and even death. (8/19)
khn.org
Judge Says Georgia Can Impose Work Requirements For Medicaid
U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the Biden administration's revocation of a Trump-era rule limiting Medicaid access shouldn't stand. Also: Stat reports on how North Carolina hospitals justify "thwarting" Medicaid expansion, amid other news. In a victory for Georgia’s Republican governor, a federal judge on Friday reinstated a work...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khn.org
Kids Ages 12-17 Can Now Receive The Novavax Covid Vaccine
The two-dose series uses protein-based technology, not mRNA. Meanwhile, new omicron-specific mRNA booster shots will likely be available within the next three weeks, CNBC reports. In order to get them, you'll have to have already received a primary series of shots. Biotechnology company Novavax announced on Friday that its Covid-19...
KIDS・
khn.org
Wendy’s Withdraws Romaine Lettuce Amid E. Coli Outbreak
The recall affects only some Wendy's restaurants and happened after an E. coli outbreak hospitalized at least 10 people. Separately, a study shows airborne exposure to "red tide" algal blooms may have neurological effects. Also: H1N2v flu, deaths linked to raw oysters, and more. The fast food chain Wendy's is...
khn.org
As Monkeypox Cases Double In LA, California Releases Isolation Guide
The rapid growth in Los Angeles county monkeypox cases happened over the last two weeks. California health officials are responding to the crisis by issuing guidance on isolation, including waiting 48 hours at home after symptoms fade. Other reports show the virus can linger on household surfaces. People recovering from...
khn.org
Pfizer Asks FDA For Updated Covid Booster OK Ahead Of Clinical Trials
Pfizer's new covid "bivalent" vaccine booster is reformulated to target the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. The drugmakers says that it submitted pre-clinical data on efficacy to the FDA and that clinical trials will start next month. Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that they have asked the Food and Drug...
RELATED PEOPLE
Whistleblower alleges Twitter hid security flaws from regulators
Lawmakers have already begun to lash out at the company over the allegations.
Comments / 0