Viewpoints: Teens Should Be Able To Get Vaccinated If They Choose; Crisis Pregnancy Centers Should Be Illegal

Opinion writers weigh in on vaccines, abortion rights, covid and monkeypox. Los Angeles Times: Vaccines Are Safe. So Why Shouldn't Teens Be Able To Get Them On Their Own?. Parents rightfully have oversight of most of their children’s healthcare. But as vaccine misinformation has spread in recent years, they don’t always act in their kids’ best interests. False information proliferating on social media has incorrectly linked vaccines to autism, infertility and even death. (8/19)
Judge Says Georgia Can Impose Work Requirements For Medicaid

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the Biden administration's revocation of a Trump-era rule limiting Medicaid access shouldn't stand. Also: Stat reports on how North Carolina hospitals justify "thwarting" Medicaid expansion, amid other news. In a victory for Georgia’s Republican governor, a federal judge on Friday reinstated a work...
Kids Ages 12-17 Can Now Receive The Novavax Covid Vaccine

The two-dose series uses protein-based technology, not mRNA. Meanwhile, new omicron-specific mRNA booster shots will likely be available within the next three weeks, CNBC reports. In order to get them, you'll have to have already received a primary series of shots. Biotechnology company Novavax announced on Friday that its Covid-19...
Wendy’s Withdraws Romaine Lettuce Amid E. Coli Outbreak

The recall affects only some Wendy's restaurants and happened after an E. coli outbreak hospitalized at least 10 people. Separately, a study shows airborne exposure to "red tide" algal blooms may have neurological effects. Also: H1N2v flu, deaths linked to raw oysters, and more. The fast food chain Wendy's is...
Pfizer Asks FDA For Updated Covid Booster OK Ahead Of Clinical Trials

Pfizer's new covid "bivalent" vaccine booster is reformulated to target the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. The drugmakers says that it submitted pre-clinical data on efficacy to the FDA and that clinical trials will start next month. Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that they have asked the Food and Drug...
