TRAFFIC ALERT: Fire cleanup efforts continue to impact SB US 131 in Comstock Park
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Drivers who use southbound US 131 around the West Rive Drive exit in Kent County should be aware of blocked lanes as cleanup efforts after a large fire overnight continue into Tuesday. Michigan State Police expect the cleanup will impact lanes well into Tuesday morning...
Two U.S. 131 bridges near Kalamazoo to be demolished, rebuilt in 2023
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two U.S. 131 bridges will be torn down and rebuilt next year. The north and south U.S. 131 bridges over KL Avenue and Amtrak railroad tracks in Oshtemo Township will be rebuilt, starting in late 2023, Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Nick Schirripa said.
9 fire departments work to stop structure fire in Comstock Park
9 fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Comstock Park. The structure fire is at the 3600 block of Mill Creek
Section of Columbia Avenue reopens after crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of a Calhoun County has reopened following a crash Monday morning. County dispatchers say the closure affected Columbia Avenue east of Main Street until around noon. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17: Facebook -...
Flashing yellow? Flashing Red? When do you stop for school buses?
Rules of the road for approaching and stopping for school buses in Michigan. What the flashing lights mean.
As Great Lakes Shipping Co. Sits Empty, The Memories Still Flow
It's funny about places that are gone and a part of history; some places just evoke stronger emotions than others. Such is the case with the Great Lakes Shipping Company, which had about a forty-year run on the west side of Kalamazoo, just west of the Western Michigan University campus, at 4525 West KL Avenue.
Portage Parks & Recreation to host final Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park for summer 2022
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation will host the final Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park of the 2022 summer season this Friday, August 26. Admission to both events is free and open to the public. Friday at the Flats will run from...
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
$20 million industrial facility to open in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Dozens attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Portage Monday, Aug. 22, for a new 240,000-square-foot industrial building. “If you can imagine a football field long and a football field almost in width, that’s the size of this building,” said Jamie Clark, the President of Clark Logic, and the developer on this project.
Three-Vehicle I-96 Pileup Hospitalizes One
WRIGHT TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a three-vehicle pileup near Marne on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to eastbound I-96 near 8th Avenue around 4:45 PM. That was where an earlier collision slowed traffic, and a 29-year-old Zeeland woman apparently couldn’t stop in time and hit the vehicle ahead of her, driven by a 50-year-old Grand Haven woman. The first vehicle then careened into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Scottville man.
Portland Twp. crash ends with 2 hurt, motorcycle on fire
Two people were hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday evening in Portland Township.
Beaty and VanderWiere selected as finalists for Battle Creek Fire Chief, community event on Wednesday
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Bill Beaty and Jeff VanderWiere are the two finalists to become Battle Creek’s next fire chief. Beaty is the Deputy Chief for the all-volunteer Divernon, Illinois Fire Protection District. His experience dates back to 1987. VanderWiere is the Deputy Fire Chief with the...
Alcohol not suspect in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that five people were injured in a three-vehicle-crash on Saturday, August 20, in Cass County. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volinia Township where one driver who was traveling southbound on Decatur Road struck a westbound vehicle on Marcellus Highway after entering the intersection.
Man killed in crash near Lowell
A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash north of Lowell Monday morning.
Deputies: Child drowned in private pond near Vicksburg
A child drowned in a pond near Vicksburg on Sunday, deputies say.
Man with stolen gun leads deputy on chase, crashes in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man led a Van Buren County deputy on a high speed chase early Monday morning, that ended with the suspect crashing his motorcycle into a tree, the sheriff said. The chase started around 2:30 a.m. on 52 1/2 Street near 15th Avenue in...
Kalamazoo County Housing director to pitch affordable housing plans
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County’s Housing Director Mary Balkema says she’s hitting the road to pitch her plans to build new affordable housing to local City and Township boards. Her county-wide journey will begin in Portage on Tuesday, August 23, at a Portage City Council...
72-year-old man recovered after drowning in Spring Lake Village
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a 72-year-old man who drowned in Spring Lake Village. The man is from Grand Rapids, and went missing Friday afternoon on August 19. Police say they did find an article of clothing belonging to the...
