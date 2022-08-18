ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

13WMAZ

Three juveniles sentenced in 2020 armed robbery of single mom in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Three juveniles have been sentenced in a 2020 armed robbery of a single mom, according to a release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans to robbery by intimidation and aggravated assault. According to a news release...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

3 who robbed Macon mom at gunpoint sentenced to prison

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three individuals who robbed a Macon mother at gunpoint have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for their crimes. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans were juveniles when they committed the robbery on March 27, 2020. All three individuals pleaded guilty to robbery by intimidation and...
MACON, GA
County
Monroe County, GA
Monroe County, GA
13WMAZ

Person shot in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — In a Facebook post, the Lamar County Sheriff's Office said that they are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Fredonia Church Road on Sunday. One suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting, and one person has been taken to an area hospital.
LAMAR COUNTY, GA
WKRG News 5

Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
WGAU

4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man shot in Macon after someone shoots at his house

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone fired multiple shots at a house on Jeffersonville Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say a 40-year-old man inside the house was shot once from gunfire. He is being treated at a local hospital. No one else was hurt.
MACON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Two caught red-handed in Walmart theft

A LaGrange woman was arrested on felony shoplifting charges after reportedly stealing approximately 66 items from the Walmart on Bullsboro Drive. Newnan Police arrested Amariah Warrior, 18, of Lagrange, on charges of felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without registration/valid tag on Wednesday. A second person, a juvenile, was picked up by her mother and a complaint form was completed for felony theft by shoplifting.
NEWNAN, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30. Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was...
MACON, GA
