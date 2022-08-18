Read full article on original website
Three juveniles sentenced in 2020 armed robbery of single mom in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three juveniles have been sentenced in a 2020 armed robbery of a single mom, according to a release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans to robbery by intimidation and aggravated assault. According to a news release...
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
3 who robbed Macon mom at gunpoint sentenced to prison
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three individuals who robbed a Macon mother at gunpoint have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for their crimes. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans were juveniles when they committed the robbery on March 27, 2020. All three individuals pleaded guilty to robbery by intimidation and...
20-year-old woman wanted for questioning in shooting of 3-year-old in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a woman wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault on August 18 that left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition. 20-year-old Breanna Eugenia Snead is wanted for questioning in a shooting of a 3-year-old boy...
Bibb deputies looking for woman in connection to shooting of 3-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they want to question regarding the shooting of a 3-year-old. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on August 18 at a home in the 2000 block of Danbury Drive. Deputies say a mother took her 3-year-old...
Person shot in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — In a Facebook post, the Lamar County Sheriff's Office said that they are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Fredonia Church Road on Sunday. One suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting, and one person has been taken to an area hospital.
Police: DeKalb 17-year-old dies after brother shoots him; family says it was an accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old died Monday morning after police said his brother shot him, but family members told Channel 2 Action News it was an accident. The shooting happened at a home off Young Knoll and Young Lane in the Redan area around 3:30 a.m. Once police...
Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
Man wanted for shooting toddler at Lakeview Apartments has been arrested
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A man who was a suspect in the shooting of a toddler at Lakeview Apartments that left one baby dead and another hurt. The Fort Valley Police Department said they were looking for for Christopher Miller last month, and was wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault, among others.
Macon DA's office and Peach County Sheriffs hold cookout for the community
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The recent shootings in Fort Valley raised concerns for Peach County Law enforcement, especially after the death of a 13-month-old boy last month at lakeview apartments. In July, two children were shot at Lakeview Apartments, and a one-year-old died. They decided to come together with...
4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said. He...
4 people shot after gun accidentally discharged inside Lovejoy Walmart, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A man is in Clayton County Jail after police said he triggered a bizarre sequence of events. When it ended, he had accidentally shot himself, along with three other customers inside a busy Walmart, all with a single bullet. Police said it all started when a...
Deputies: Man shot in Macon after someone shoots at his house
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone fired multiple shots at a house on Jeffersonville Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say a 40-year-old man inside the house was shot once from gunfire. He is being treated at a local hospital. No one else was hurt.
Milledgeville officials say speed cameras having impact on driver safety
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Speeding cameras have been up and running in Milledgeville school zones since last November. While they only operate during the school year, they're now responsible for thousands of tickets. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha tells us just how much money the cameras are bringing in, and some folks...
3 arrested after almost 3,000 pounds of meth found in construction pipes
MERIWETHER, Ga. — Three people are now facing federal drug charges after officials said they found methamphetamine in construction pipes. On Aug. 12, deputies with the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office found a large delivery of black construction pipes dropped off in front of a resident’s front yard in Meriwether.
Two caught red-handed in Walmart theft
A LaGrange woman was arrested on felony shoplifting charges after reportedly stealing approximately 66 items from the Walmart on Bullsboro Drive. Newnan Police arrested Amariah Warrior, 18, of Lagrange, on charges of felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without registration/valid tag on Wednesday. A second person, a juvenile, was picked up by her mother and a complaint form was completed for felony theft by shoplifting.
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old boy who disappeared
JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Franky Lopez was reported missing from his Jonesboro home on Saturday. Authorities say Franky left home around 10 a.m. that day in a GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway.
Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30. Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was...
Woman accused of stealing around $600,000 dollars from Milledgeville Housing Authority
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville Housing Authority is charged with stealing around $600,000 from the agency. Police Chief Dray Swicord says Jennifer Kay Smith was arrested at her home in Eatonton and charged with four counts of theft by taking. A Milledgeville Police Department release says another employee contacted...
