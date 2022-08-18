Green Bay police searching for individual who damaged its surveillance trailer

Green Bay Police say they need your help looking for an individual who damaged its surveillance trailer.

The department says in a Facebook post that the trailer, known as the "Eagle Eye," was recently deployed in the 200 block of N. Washington St. in Green Bay due to increased social disorder and incidents of property damage when someone smashed the solar panel.

The "Eagle Eye" is used to help combat gun violence, drug problems, and social disorder in the community, according to police.

If anyone has information as to who damaged the trailer, police are asking the public to contact the department at (920)-448-3200 with case number 22-238903.

Individuals may also contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920)-432-7867.