MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County teenager on Thursday was formally charged with helping a Muncie man after he had allegedly committed murder.

Alexandra Paige Reagan, 18, of Albany, is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

According to court documents filed by Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office, Reagan assisted 28-year-old Devin Xavier Myers after he fatally shot 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick, also of Muncie, on July 12.

A witness told Muncie police that Myers told him after he shot Musick, Reagan helped him wrap the victim's body in plastic and "dispose of the body."

Musick's remains were found near Prairie Creek Reservoir on July 14.

Myers is charged with murder in that slaying. He faces two other murder counts, and other charges including armed robbery and criminal confinement, stemming from a July 13 armed home invasion at the home of Musick's family on South Liberty Street.

While there, Myers allegedly shot and killed Musick's grandfather, Malcolm Perdue, 69, and the teen's 51-year-old great-aunt, Kyndra K. Swift,

Also charged with murder and other counts in those slayings is 27-year-old Daniel Lamar Jones of Muncie. His defense attorney indicated this week Jones would be pursuing an insanity defense .

Myers' trial, in Circuit Court 5, is set to begin on Jan. 2.

Reagan was arrested the week of the slayings, but was later released.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Teen charged with assisting criminal in homicide case