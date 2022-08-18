ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Teen charged with assisting criminal in homicide case

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vbhju_0hMNTRdl00

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County teenager on Thursday was formally charged with helping a Muncie man after he had allegedly committed murder.

Alexandra Paige Reagan, 18, of Albany, is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

According to court documents filed by Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office, Reagan assisted 28-year-old Devin Xavier Myers after he fatally shot 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick, also of Muncie, on July 12.

A witness told Muncie police that Myers told him after he shot Musick, Reagan helped him wrap the victim's body in plastic and "dispose of the body."

More: Muncie man charged in triple homicide now accused of threatening to kill jailers

Musick's remains were found near Prairie Creek Reservoir on July 14.

Myers is charged with murder in that slaying. He faces two other murder counts, and other charges including armed robbery and criminal confinement, stemming from a July 13 armed home invasion at the home of Musick's family on South Liberty Street.

While there, Myers allegedly shot and killed Musick's grandfather, Malcolm Perdue, 69, and the teen's 51-year-old great-aunt, Kyndra K. Swift,

Also charged with murder and other counts in those slayings is 27-year-old Daniel Lamar Jones of Muncie. His defense attorney indicated this week Jones would be pursuing an insanity defense .

Myers' trial, in Circuit Court 5, is set to begin on Jan. 2.

Reagan was arrested the week of the slayings, but was later released.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Teen charged with assisting criminal in homicide case

Comments / 3

Related
FOX59

Fatal teen gun battle may not have been over attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning IMPD homicide detectives were investigating whether a teenager was wounded inside a downtown convenience store-gas station after he said was set upon by a group of armed robbers before he killed one of the alleged attackers. But the foster parent of the dead 19-year-old tells FOX59 News there was no […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Arrest made in shooting and killing of teenage near Ball State University

Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and killing of a teenager near Ball State University. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, in the Village area, near the campus, which is a popular hangout for students. Many student were nearby and started running when the gunfire occurred.
MUNCIE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, IN
WIBC.com

Mears: What Led to a Quick Arrest in Park Rape

INDIANAPOLIS–The capture of a man who police believe raped an 11-year-old girl at an Indianapolis park was quick. James Howard, Jr., 51, of Indianapolis, could go to prison for 20 to 40 years, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who said Friday that several factors came together to help him charge Howard with child molesting, kidnapping and confinement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the victim of an attempted robbery. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Delaware Circuit Court#South Liberty Street
truecrimedaily

Indiana man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her kids after claiming she owed him money

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two juvenile children because he believed she owed him money. According to a statement, on Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:19 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone at a rest area off Interstate 65 saying they saw three people who had been kidnapped out of Lawrence, Indiana. Deputies arrived at the scene and found 26-year-old Bridgette Cesnik and her two children "being held against their will" by Jacob Gibson.
LAWRENCE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD seeks help in woman’s fatal shooting at address for hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for help after a woman died in a Friday morning shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Friday afternoon news release that the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Friday at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave., near 82nd Street and the I-69 interchange. It’s the address for the Red Roof Inn hotel.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy