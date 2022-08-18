ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redford Charter Township, MI

Family holds vigil for 6-year-old Redford boy who died after being hit, dragged by car; suspects still at-large

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

REDFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A family is mourning and police are still searching for a suspect after a young boy died of injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car while riding his bike last week in Redford Township.

The family of 6-year-old Chase Young held a vigil Wednesday evening after he died a week after the hit-and-run crash.

Authorities say Young was hit by a blue Chevy Impala around 8:45 p.m. near Brady Street and Vassar Drive – near West Grand River and 7 Mile Road – on Aug. 10.

The boy was dragged down the street after he was hit, according to police.

Two suspects abandoned the Impala near the scene of the crash and fled on foot, according to witnesses.

Young was left in critical condition, fighting for his life after the crash, but died a week later due to complications from his injuries.

During Wednesday night’s vigil, his Aunt Alexis said he was an amazing young boy.

“He brightened everybody’s day. He was a busy kid, funny always had people laughing full of life,” she said, according to a report from WDIV in Detroit .

Friends and family said a prayer before releasing balloons into the sky in honor of the young boy.

Authorities are still searching for the driver of the Impala that hit him. Police have not released a description of either person who reportedly fled the scene.

Anyone who knows something about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Capt. DiPrima at ADiPrima@RedfordPd.org or 313-387-2571.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

