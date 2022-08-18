ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sought for bashing woman, 38, with metal chair at Brooklyn pool

By Curtis Brodner
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for an unidentified man who bashed a 38-year-old woman with a metal chair at a Brooklyn public pool.

The unidentified attacker struck the woman on Aug. 6 just before 8 a.m. at the Betsy Head Park pool in Brownsville, according to officials.

He reportedly fled toward Livonia Avenue after the attack.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

