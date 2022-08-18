Read full article on original website
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as a wait-and-see mood set in following another — though more modest — day of sell-offs on Wall Street. Worries about inflation are weighing on investors’ minds, including in Asia. Inflation data for Singapore released earlier in the week showed inflation was still going strong, with core inflation headed higher to 4.8% year on year for July. Food price inflation was at 6.1%.
In an industry first, Anyline partners with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited to deploy AI-based OCR application for Meter Reading
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, today announced a partnership with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a pioneering power utility supplying electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi, to reduce non-technical losses through the introduction of a new forensic meter reading solution for field workers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005826/en/ Anyline mobile meter reading enables field workers to instantly capture meter readings using their mobile device cameras. (Photo: Business Wire)
