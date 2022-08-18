ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
Tuscaloosa Salon Owner Appointed to State Cosmetology Board

Misty Garrison, owner and stylist at Tuscaloosa's BloGo Salon and Skin Wellness, has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering. According to a biography on her salon's website, Garrison, the wife of former Tuscaloosa city councilman Lee Garrison, started in the beauty industry in 1999 as an apprentice at a beauty salon in Mountain Brook, a suburban community in Birmingham.
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Ensley Renaissance Festival showcases reflection of revitalization vision for Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local businesses and neighbors are taking steps to revitalize the once thriving Ensley community. Renew Birmingham partnered with Pneuma Gallery to host the fourth annual Ensley Renaissance Festival.  Executive director of renew Birmingham, Gerrel Jones, says today’s renaissance festival is a reflection of efforts being made towards revitalizing Ensley. He says this […]
Senior Airman surprises family at Birmingham restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area Senior Airman is back home after spending a year overseas. Jordan Davis surprised his mother as soon as he got home. Davis surprised his mom at a restaurant in Birmingham. He has been serving in South Korea. There were lots of hugs between Airman...
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Kevin Horne

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Kevin Horne of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. Horne has taken the mantle of his late prominent father Pastor Sylvester Horne and has led the church and ministry at Grace to new heights. Pastor Kevin Horne...
Birmingham, Alabama’s Carver Theatre is lighting up again for Sidewalk Film Festival

After more than three years of painstaking renovation and restoration, Birmingham’s historic Carver Theatre is ready to greet visitors once again as one of the viewing sites for this year’s Sidewalk Film Festival, which kicks off Aug. 22 and runs through Aug. 28. The soft opening provides a preview to a grand opening to be scheduled later for the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame and the Birmingham Black Radio Museum, which are both housed at the revitalized venue.
Tree falls on house, car in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell on a house and a car in Vestavia Hills Monday afternoon. It happened on Shallowford Circle around 2:00 p.m. Captain Shane Ware with Vestavia Hills Police said no one was hurt and no one was home at the time of the accident.
Birmingham buying 100,000 trash bins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is buying 100,000 96-gallon trash bins, with plans to give one to every household in the city. The first batch could be delivered to residents by November. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
