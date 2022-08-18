Read full article on original website
The best way to unclog every drain in your home
There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
How To Deep Clean Your Bathroom And Keep It Clean
Bathrooms see a lot of dirt. It's time to roll up your sleeves and learn everything you need to know about how to deep clean your bathroom and keep it clean.
Here’s What a Home Stager Told Me to Get Rid of in My Kitchen
In my condo, the kitchen is not simply a kitchen — some days it’s an office, others a workshop, a first aid station, or a general dumping ground for any and all of life’s minutia. As a result, this space collects a wide range of clutter that can be hard to maintain day-to-day. A chaotic tablescape of unopened mail, a plate of carrots mid-peel, my dog’s Kongs in various stages of preparation, and strips of tin foil for removing my no-chip manicure makes the kitchen island feel less like a countertop and more like a living, breathing organism.
Don’t throw away tissue boxes – they make the best kitchen storage & your plastic bags will never get out of control
IT’S never good to let things go to waste. Whether it’s food, clothing, or household products, it’s best to make the most use out of what we already have. According to Readers' Digest, there are a few things that most of us throw out prematurely when we could really be using them for so much more.
How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour
Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's Club Discover: 10...
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
2 High-Protein Foods Experts Say You Should Eat Every Evening For Younger-Looking Skin
This post has been updated since its initial publish date, 3/1/22, to feature more expert insight and suggestions. Apart from ample hydration, moisturizing and daily cleansing, a major part of any successful and healthy skincare routine is a well-ba...
The One Oil Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Whether you’re sautéing vegetables or making a pasta dish, using one type of cooking oil can sometimes make or break an otherwise healthy meal, experts say. By inadvertently adding in more calories or other fattening elements, you could even notice the possibility of weight gain or a slowed metabolism over time.
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts
This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
CNET
Clean the Gunk Out of Your Keurig to Make It Brew Better
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. The brewing system, drip trays and water tanks all require frequent love and attention. Even the exterior of your machine will gather unsavory stains, fingerprints and other marks of grime.
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
