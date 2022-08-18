ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

The best way to unclog every drain in your home

There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
The Kitchn

Here’s What a Home Stager Told Me to Get Rid of in My Kitchen

In my condo, the kitchen is not simply a kitchen — some days it’s an office, others a workshop, a first aid station, or a general dumping ground for any and all of life’s minutia. As a result, this space collects a wide range of clutter that can be hard to maintain day-to-day. A chaotic tablescape of unopened mail, a plate of carrots mid-peel, my dog’s Kongs in various stages of preparation, and strips of tin foil for removing my no-chip manicure makes the kitchen island feel less like a countertop and more like a living, breathing organism.
Simplemost

How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour

Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach

When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
shefinds

2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
CNET

Clean the Gunk Out of Your Keurig to Make It Brew Better

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. The brewing system, drip trays and water tanks all require frequent love and attention. Even the exterior of your machine will gather unsavory stains, fingerprints and other marks of grime.
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
