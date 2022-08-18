Read full article on original website
Joyce Daly
4d ago
Hopefully he thankful he didn't cause No injuries travelng at high speed as that Awesome job State Police & Trooper3
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 arrested after ecstasy, 348 pounds of marijuana seized from truck that crossed into Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested after 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy were seized from a truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Michigan, officials said. Drug task force members said they noticed a semi truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge...
Crash between semi, pickup leaves Lapeer County man hospitalized
DEERFIELD TWP., MI – A 53-year-old Otter Lake man remains hospitalized but is in stable condition after the truck he was driving was hit by a semi Monday evening in Lapeer County. Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the intersection of North Lapeer Road, otherwise known as...
nbc25news.com
Police looking for 17-year-old alleged homicide suspect in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Police are asking the public to help them locate an alleged teenage homicide suspect. 17-year-old Koryion Deshawn Welch Jr. has a warrant out for his arrest for a homicide that occurred on 10/10/21 in the area of Trautner Rd. and Cardinal Square Blvd. A 21-year-old man...
WILX-TV
Sheriff’s Office: No kidnapping attempt was made at Howell outlet mall
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying a situation that was presented as a potential kidnapping over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said no kidnapping attempt was made. According to authorities, a man was reportedly following a teen girl and two younger children while...
LPD recovers gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine. No other details were given about the time or […]
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
fox2detroit.com
Armed carjackers sought by Detroit police after stealing Chrysler 300
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a carjacking after an 18-year-old who had exited a gas station and got into his car was approached by two armed suspects that demanded his vehicle. One drove off in his car and the other got into a minivan and fled with...
$1M in marijuana, ecstasy seized in St. Clair County narcotics investigation
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – Drugs amounting to more than $1 million in street value are off the streets following a narcotics investigation by the St. Clair County Drug Task Force. In a Monday, Aug. 22, news release, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced that 348 pounds of...
12-year-old girl shot after suspect demands her shoes
DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl was held at gunpoint and told to hand over her shoes before she was shot last week, authorities said. Anthony Bradford, 19, of Detroit, is charged in the non-fatal shooting of a 12-year-old Detroit girl on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Skinner Playfield in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Boy, 5, fatally shot while playing with unsecured handgun
DETROIT – A 5-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the eye while playing with an unsecured handgun that he and his 6-year-old sibling found in their Detroit home Monday night, Aug. 22, authorities said. An uncle who was responsible for the children’s care at the time...
Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed
FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
Train stalls on tracks, making a mess of traffic in Novi
Drivers in the Novi area are dealing with a traffic headache Sunday afternoon. A stalled train is blocking 10 Mile Road between Novi and Meadowbrook Roads, Novi police confirmed to WWJ.
WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Brothers bound over for trial in double homicide at Flint Christmas party
FLINT, MI – A security guard working at an after-hours Christmas party on Flint’s north side late Christmas night 2021 and into the following morning testified Monday, Aug. 22 that he stood within a foot of a man he identified as Ronald Dendy Jr. before Dendy opened fire outside the party.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
Here are the stories, photos you may have missed from 2022 Back to the Bricks
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — For 18 years, Back to the Bricks has built its foundation in the heart of Vehicle City. Rain or shine, this year continued with that tradition as the celebration of classic cars found its way from the bricks of Saginaw Street to Grand Blanc and numerous other neighboring Genesee County cities for its 2022 events.
Harrison Township man dead after crashing car into pole on Groesbeck
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells 7 Action News that the driver is man in his late 20's from Harrison Township.
abc12.com
Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Challenger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
Flint’s police surveillance efforts could get boost with camera vendor deal
FLINT, MI -- The Police Department’s view of Flint crime could be in better focus after the City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22. Council members are being asked to give final approval at their meeting Monday to spending $92,500 with Flock Safety for an agreement with the company, which will cover the annual cost of maintenance for a network of 68 cameras purchased last year and installed at crime hot spots around the city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say
DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
