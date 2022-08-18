Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Minn. teacher contract language ignites firestorm
MINNEAPOLIS — When Minneapolis teachers settled a 14-day strike in March, they celebrated a groundbreaking provision in their new contract that was meant to shield teachers of color from seniority-based layoffs and help ensure that students from racial minorities have teachers who look like them. Months later, conservative media...
Kearney Hub
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state law...
Kearney Hub
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of...
Comments / 0