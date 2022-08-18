Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
West Michigan manufacturer plans $7.2M expansion, 10 new jobs in Holland Township
HOLLAND, MI — Metal Flow, a manufacturer in Holland Township that specializes in automotive components, is building a new facility adjacent to its headquarters at 11694 James St., a $7.2 million investment that’s expected to create 10 jobs. Kelly Springer, the company’s CEO, said the new building is...
Oil waste fire draws huge response, closes highway overnight
COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
First day back at West Michigan school is all smiles
KENTWOOD, MI – Austin Rahe woke up extra early in preparation for the first day of fourth grade at Explorer Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 22. The 9-year-old was awake at 5 a.m. and stood by the door fully dressed and ready to go by 7 a.m. – even though school wouldn’t start for another two hours that morning, his mom, Erica Rahe told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press Monday morning.
Oktoberfest celebration in Grand Rapids returns with beer tent, Daschund Dash, live music
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The annual Oktoberfest celebration in Grand Rapids returns Sept. 23 and 24 at Riverside Park. The two-day festival featuring a beer tent, live music and more kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave. NE, and runs through 10 p.m. that day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Students in Kent County community schools get support, services to remove barriers to learning
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – When a child doesn’t have access to basic necessities like housing and regular meals, it can be difficult for them to concentrate in the classroom. That’s why the Kent School Services Network (KSSN) seeks to reduce barriers to education by serving as a bridge between families and community resources, to ensure students have access to everything they need to be successful in school.
Ottawa County eyes helping fund affordable housing developments in two cities
HOLLAND, MI – Ottawa County leaders have given initial approval to helping fund two proposed affordable housing developments totaling 99 apartments. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Ottawa County commissioners gave initial approval to invest $3.5 million in federal stimulus funds in two affordable housing developments – one in Holland and one in Spring Lake – slated to begin construction in late summer or fall 2023 if all goes to plan.
Two U.S. 131 bridges near Kalamazoo to be demolished, rebuilt in 2023
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two U.S. 131 bridges will be torn down and rebuilt next year. The north and south U.S. 131 bridges over KL Avenue and Amtrak railroad tracks in Oshtemo Township will be rebuilt, starting in late 2023, Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Nick Schirripa said.
Kentwood Farmers Market hosting charcuterie challenge, other events
KENTWOOD, MI — The Kentwood Farmer’s Market is hosting a charcuterie challenge, bike day, and other events through the remainder of its 2022 season, which wraps up Sept. 29. The Farmer’s Market is located behind Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Rd. SE, and is open Thursday’s from 4:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
Luxury treehouse resort opens in mid-Michigan
IONIA, MI – A new luxury treehouse experience is now available to travelers looking for a relaxing nature getaway in mid-Michigan. Tree Vistas opened this month with its first treehouse, Winding Springs. The 508-square-foot abode situated 13 feet above ground is not your typical treehouse. For starters, it has running water, electricity, heat and air conditioning, a full bathroom with a glass shower, and a kitchenette.
‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
Kalamazoo Black Business Expo ‘an invitation to bridge the gap,’ highlight Black business
KALAMAZOO, MI — Nicole Triplett founded Black Wall Street Kalamazoo in 2018 as a way to help bring the Black business community together and support African American entrepreneurs. This year marks the fourth time her organization will host the Kalamazoo County Black Business Expo. “We really want Kalamazoo to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man’s arrest in 1996 murder of Grand Rapids woman could help crack other cold cases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Investigators believe the arrest of a Florida man accused of murdering a Grand Rapids woman in 1996 could provide new leads to, or help solve, other cold cases across the country. The 64-year-old man, a commercial trucker for 20-plus years, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19...
‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
Michigan Distilled Festival to celebrate spirits from across the state
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Michigan Craft Distillers Association will host a celebration of spirits from across the Great Lakes State with the return of its Michigan Distilled Festival this September in Kalamazoo. Featuring craft spirits and cocktails from association members from all over Michigan, the event will be take...
After Huron River chemical spill, this bill would make polluters pay for cleanup
LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers are still on summer break for another couple weeks, but Democrats say now is a critical time to hear bills that have been stalled by Republican leadership. One of those bills would penalize Tribar, the chemical company that spilled hexavalent chromium – the shiner...
Police looking for two missing teens in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI — Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for two teens who went missing this weekend. The Fremont Police Department is investigating a report of two missing runaway teens last seen Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a news release from the police department.
Checks totaling six figures stolen from mailboxes of Ottawa County businesses
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Police are warning Ottawa County business owners to be vigilant because of an ongoing string of mail thefts involving checks being stolen and cashed. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 22 said the checks so far have amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Work on M-37 will result in traffic detours this week
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Total closures of M-37 between Newaygo and White Cloud will result in daytime traffic detours this week. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, M-37 will be closed for road work between Evergreen Drive in Newaygo and 40th Street, according to a bulletin from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Grand Rapids man, 72, found dead in the water at marina
SPRING LAKE, MI – Police found a missing Grand Rapids man dead in the water Friday night at a Spring Lake marina. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Holiday Isle Marina at a Holiday Inn around 8:24 p.m. on Aug. 19 for a reported missing person.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0