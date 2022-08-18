ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Oil waste fire draws huge response, closes highway overnight

COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

First day back at West Michigan school is all smiles

KENTWOOD, MI – Austin Rahe woke up extra early in preparation for the first day of fourth grade at Explorer Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 22. The 9-year-old was awake at 5 a.m. and stood by the door fully dressed and ready to go by 7 a.m. – even though school wouldn’t start for another two hours that morning, his mom, Erica Rahe told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press Monday morning.
KENTWOOD, MI
MLive

Students in Kent County community schools get support, services to remove barriers to learning

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – When a child doesn’t have access to basic necessities like housing and regular meals, it can be difficult for them to concentrate in the classroom. That’s why the Kent School Services Network (KSSN) seeks to reduce barriers to education by serving as a bridge between families and community resources, to ensure students have access to everything they need to be successful in school.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Ottawa County eyes helping fund affordable housing developments in two cities

HOLLAND, MI – Ottawa County leaders have given initial approval to helping fund two proposed affordable housing developments totaling 99 apartments. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Ottawa County commissioners gave initial approval to invest $3.5 million in federal stimulus funds in two affordable housing developments – one in Holland and one in Spring Lake – slated to begin construction in late summer or fall 2023 if all goes to plan.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Luxury treehouse resort opens in mid-Michigan

IONIA, MI – A new luxury treehouse experience is now available to travelers looking for a relaxing nature getaway in mid-Michigan. Tree Vistas opened this month with its first treehouse, Winding Springs. The 508-square-foot abode situated 13 feet above ground is not your typical treehouse. For starters, it has running water, electricity, heat and air conditioning, a full bathroom with a glass shower, and a kitchenette.
IONIA, MI
The Saginaw News

‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
KENTWOOD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

