Summerfest rocks the South Charleston Indian Mound
South Charleston, WV. (WSAZ) -Summerfest, the Ultimate Eagles tribute. There is a summer music festival in our area that now spans a part of 4 decades. Summerfest 2022 in South Charleston concluded with a 4 day run with a rousing tribute to the renown Eagles pop band. The air was tropical, the food succulent and the music nostalgic. So sit back and enjoy Tony’s narrative of a memorable Saturday night on the Indian Mound.
Herd visits the ‘75′ on Sunday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football team took an hour out of their Sunday for a field trip just over a mile away from Edwards Stadium. They bussed up to Spring Hill Cemetery to visit the memorial for the 1970 Marshall plane crash that took 75 lives and devastated the community over 50 years ago.
Students greeted ahead of first day of school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Applause is not often a sound we’re used to hearing right before classes start. But then again, that means you’ve never been to a first day of school at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. “I’m lining up with a bunch of black...
Generals prepping for ‘Skins
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Week one of high school football isn’t short on rivalry games and there’s a huge on in Putnam County on Friday night as Winfield hosts Hurricane. The Generals have a new head football coach in Eddie Smolder who played at Marshall and last coached at Ripley. WSAZ Sports stopped by practice on Monday afternoon.
wchsnetwork.com
Justice to be on Hughes Creek, Campbells Creek Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to tour several Kanawha County communities Tuesday that were hit hard last week during flash flooding. Justice plans to see damage along Campbells Creek and in the Hughes Creek area. There will be a media briefing following the tour. It’s set...
wchstv.com
Make-A-Wish surprises 9-year-old Charleston boy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A "wish" was granted for a family from Charleston on Sunday in honor of their 9-year-old son who is battling cancer. Make-A-Wish Foundation and West Virginia American Water teamed up to surprise the Wright family with a Beach Day For Wishes at Magic Island in Charleston and a vacation to Florida.
Body found in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies found the person during a well-being check in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. The cause of death is unknown, but the body...
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
Appalachian Festival returns to Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Appalachian festival returns to Beckley this week for it’s 25th year. The week-long festival showcases all that Beckley has to offer, including restaurant week that celebrates the best food in town. The main event is the street fair, which will take place Saturday night in downtown Beckley, and it will […]
Herd hosts Fan Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Camp ended Saturday afternoon for the Marshall football team and they spent a bit more time at Edwards Stadium with the Herd Faithful. Marshall hosted their annual Fan Day where a couple of hundred people got to meet with the team and have a poster signed. It’s now less than two weeks from the season opener against Norfolk State and WSAZ Sports talked with some of the players about how excited they are to finally take the field again.
1 taken to hospital after crash at Quarrier and Morris in Charleston
UPDATE (11:03 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22): Kanawha Metro says that Quarrier St. is back open at Morris St. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Quarrier St. is closed at Morris St. in Charleston due to a crash. Kanawha Metro says that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that one of the cars went into a light […]
13-year old dies; youngest COVID-19 related death in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirm to WSAZ.com. Officials with WV DHHR said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19 related death in West Virginia. WSAZ.com reached out...
West Virginia man gets life in prison for 2019 murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2019 Rand murder. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gerard Maxwell, 36, of Rand, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2019 murder of 27-year-old Marian Chapman of South Charleston. The prosecuting attorney’s […]
Shooting in Charleston under investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m. The...
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
The Lootpress 2022 Prep Football Preview
Our first year dabbling in the sports realm was wildly successful and it all started with football. As we head into our second full season of high school sports coverage we want to once again provide the best product, chocked full of previews. We’ve done so by featuring every prep football team in Nicholas, Fayette, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Wyoming, Mercer and McDowell County. That’s 21 preview stories and best of all, it’s free.
Woodrow Wilson HS home bleachers condemned
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Friday night football games will look a little different at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley this year. The home bleachers at Van Meter Stadium have been condemned and deemed no longer safe for fans. To accommodate fans this season, the existing away bleachers will now be used as the home […]
Man shot in arm on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Charleston. Charleston Police say a man was shot in the arm on the 900 block of Central Ave. on Sunday morning. Kanawha Metro says the man was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made in this incident.
wvexplorer.com
Mysterious stone face attracting curious in New River Gorge
An enigmatic stone face carved into mossy sandstone along the rim of the New River Gorge in southern West Virginia is attracting increased attention as tourism grows in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Though its origins are popularly regarded as a mystery, the bas-relief countenance was likely...
