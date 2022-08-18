ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 great pizza places in the Birmingham area

We like pizza. You like pizza. Nearly everyone, we would venture to say, likes pizza of some kind — thin or thick, plain or fancy, triangles or squares, gourmet or fast food. People in Birmingham have strong opinions about pizza, and the metro area has a plethora of restaurants...
nrn.com

Menu Tracker: New items from Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Outback Steakhouse

Taco Bell has long been praised by animal rights groups and vegetarians for its many high-protein vegetarian options, thanks to the fact that beans are always on offer on the menu, but the chain is also testing the waters of meat substitutes, but only in Birmingham, Ala., at the moment. Alabama might seem like an unusual choice to test plant-based protein, but many chains have reported enthusiastic trial of these meat analogs across the country, not just in the trendy coastal areas where their popularity might be expected. The challenge is getting people to come back for more once they have tried it the first time. Maybe Taco Bell will lead the way in establishing whether customers prefer plant-based meat analogs over actual plants, such as beans.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Ensley Renaissance Festival showcases reflection of revitalization vision for Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local businesses and neighbors are taking steps to revitalize the once thriving Ensley community. Renew Birmingham partnered with Pneuma Gallery to host the fourth annual Ensley Renaissance Festival.  Executive director of renew Birmingham, Gerrel Jones, says today’s renaissance festival is a reflection of efforts being made towards revitalizing Ensley. He says this […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live

BIRMINGHAM!!!!!!! NANCY’S SOUL FOOD SUNDAY LIVE PRESENTS!!!!! RED CARPET EVENT!!!! DRESS TO IMPRESS!!! HYGH ENERGI BAND LIVE!!!! & MORE!!! DRESS CODE IS STRICTLY ENFORCED!!!!!! AUGUST 21, 2022, 3pm to 7pm!!! For more information call/text (205) 916-8243 or (205) 354-4131. www.instagram.com/HyghEnergi HyghEnergi@gmail.com Get ready, Get ready, Get ready!!! The city needs a place of peace! Especially with all the negative news all the time. We need some positivity and good vibes!!! We need to heal our mind, body and soul. Come out and join us for a day full of good vibes and great engery!! Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live will lift your spirit!! Let the music feed your soul!!
Lucki
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Salon Owner Appointed to State Cosmetology Board

Misty Garrison, owner and stylist at Tuscaloosa's BloGo Salon and Skin Wellness, has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering. According to a biography on her salon's website, Garrison, the wife of former Tuscaloosa city councilman Lee Garrison, started in the beauty industry in 1999 as an apprentice at a beauty salon in Mountain Brook, a suburban community in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup released

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council released the Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex at 1953 Municipal Way. The fall event will feature a regional music lineup along with local food trucks.
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Scrapyard fire creates large plume of smoke seen across Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Firefighters battled a large fire at a scrapyard in north Birmingham on Saturday. See video of the massive smoke plume above. They were called to the business in the 2100 block of Vanderbilt Road before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived they found heavy fire and smoke....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BJCC working to ensure City Walk remains pristine and safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have visited City Walk over the last few weeks you have probably seen an increase in security and safety features. City Walk visitors are seeing a lot of cones and barricades. The street barricades are in place for weekend road closures. That way, all the amenities that span the ten city blocks will be safer for pedestrians to enjoy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Ruben Morris, Alabama aviation high school founder, on plans to help students soar

Ruben Morris, founder and superintendent of Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School in Bessemer, is ready for his students to take off. Literally. “We’re bringing a whole new kind of educational opportunity to students: the chance to get an outstanding high school education combined with industry-aligned, career-focused training and experience,” he said on the school’s website. “In addition to hands-on, experiential instruction, we will provide clearly defined pathways for our diverse student body to enter aviation and aerospace careers.”
BESSEMER, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama QB Bryce Young inks NIL deal with Dr. Pepper’s ‘Fansville’ for this season

Football is his passion, but Bryce Young double as an actor?. This season, he will test out his versatility as the Alabama quarterback lands a massive NIL deal. Kristi Dosh of forbes.com says Dr. Pepper wants Young in its fifth season of ‘Fansville.’ The famous television commercial airs during college football season and features some prominent names. Brian Bosworth, an Oklahoma alum, returns as the sheriff in the commercial. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Young will be in commercials for Nissan’s Heisman House and ‘Fansville.’ His focus is on winning a College Football Playoff National Championship, but Young is ready for camera time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

