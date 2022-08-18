‘Top Gun: Maverick’: How to Pre-Order the Film on Digital, Blu-Ray & DVD

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Latifah Muhammad
Top Gun: Maverick is almost ready for takeoff! Fans will finally be able to enjoy the movie from home when the summer blockbuster, which has already raked in more than $1 billion at the box office, lands on digital platforms Tuesday (Aug. 23), but audiences will have to wait a little while longer for the Blu-ray/DVD release.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as naval aviator Pete Maverick, and suits up to train a new fleet of Top Gun graduates in the sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski. Val Kilmer also reprises his roles as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky from the original film.

Miles Teller, John Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Ed Harris are also among the cast.

Top Gun: Maverick is available for pre-order on Prime Video ($19.99). The movie will begin streaming on the East Coast at midnight ET on Aug. 23. West Coasters can start streaming the film on Prime Video at 9 p.m. PT on Aug. 22.

The movie will also stream on platforms such as VUDU , Apple TV , YouTube and Google Play. The film is expected to be released on Paramount+ at some point, although the streaming platform has yet to announce an official date. In the past, Paramount movies have hit the streamer 45 days after their theater release. However, Top Gun: Maverick has been in theaters since May 27.

For those want to snag a physical copy, Top Gun: Maverick Blu-rays and DVDs are available for pre-order now and will be released in November.

Packed with over 80 minutes of bonus features, including behind-the-scenes footage, the Blu-ray and DVD release will give fans a front-row seat into the making of one of the biggest movies of all time ( Top Gun: Maverick has already surpassed Titanic to become the seventh top-grossing film in history).

Bonus features include Breaking New Ground Filming Top Gun: Maverick , featuring behind-the-scenes content with the cast and crew; Cleared For Takeoff , which shows the cast preparing for filming in a fighter plane, and A Love Letter to Aviation , where Cruise shares his passion for aviation while piloting his very own plane — a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang. An extended version of James Corden’s “Top Gun Training With Tom Cruise” is featured among the bonus content, along with Lady Gaga’s music video for “Hold My Hand,” the lead single on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

Pre-order Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray + digital and the 2-movie 4K HD collector’s edition ($39.95) at Amazon and enjoy fast and free shipping for Prime members . The film is also available at Walmart , Best Buy , Target and Zaavi.com . The Blu-ray includes a digital copy and retails for $25 , the DVD is $20 , the 4K UHD Blu-ray is $29.99 and this Walmart-exclusive Steelbook edition 4KUHD Blu-ray is $35.

Top Gun: Maverick is produced by Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison.

