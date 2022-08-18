Read full article on original website
Research on Multiple Avenues of Immunoprevention for Lung Cancer
An exciting and innovative area of cancer research is immunoprevention, in which studies focus on preventing cancer before its onset by using vaccines, antibodies and other immune mechanisms. University of Colorado Cancer Center researcher Robert Keith, MD, professor of pulmonary sciences and critical care in the CU School of Medicine,...
Making Immunotherapy More Effective Against Small Cell Lung Cancer
Immunotherapy drugs called checkpoint inhibitors have given many lung cancer patients a lifesaving new option. But patients with small cell lung cancer have seen little benefit from the new paradigm. Making small cell lung cancer, or SCLC, cells more visible to the immune system could improve responses to checkpoint inhibitors,...
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
What is Radiation Therapy?
Oncologists have many tools they use to treat cancer, and one of the most commonly used is radiation therapy. In use since the early 1900s, radiation therapy uses high-energy particles or waves — including x-rays, gamma rays, electron beams, and protons — to destroy or damage cancer cells. The machine that delivers radiation therapy has a head that rotates 360 degrees, and patients lie on a special bench that swivels, allowing the radiation to be delivered from any angle.
Beating a Deadly Sarcoma
Ward McNeilly thought he was a goner. It was summer 2021, and the sarcoma that had started in the Denver resident’s left thigh seemed to be under control, subdued by radiation and chemotherapy following a surgery in 2018 to remove the initial tumor and another surgery in 2019 to remove cancerous tumors in his groin. McNeilly was doing so well, in fact, that his doctors at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital authorized a “chemo vacation” to give his body a break from some of the side effects of the treatment.
AI Can Recognize Thyroid Nodules That Are Very Unlikely to Be Cancerous
Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to reduce the number of biopsies of benign thyroid nodules, according to new research from University of Colorado Cancer Center member Nikita Pozdeyev, MD. “Thyroid nodules are very common. If you look at the thyroids of female patients above 60 years old, more than...
Monitoring Improvements in Cancer-Related Fatigue During Exercise
For people living with and beyond cancer, one of the most common and limiting side effects is cancer-related fatigue (CRF). This broad category of symptoms can include physical, cognitive, or emotional side effects that may range from persistent exhaustion to insomnia, irritability, lack of energy, or inability to concentrate. Its effects can be especially obvious during exercise for people currently undergoing or who recently completed cancer treatment.
Vectibix Combination Therapy Improves Survival for People With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Adding Vectibix (panitumumab) to standard chemotherapy improved overall survival compared with Avastin (bevacizumab) for people with left-sided metastatic colorectal cancer, though those with right-sided tumors didn’t see the same benefit, according to study results presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. “This trial shows...
Older Age and Smoking Are Most Important Risk Factors for Developing Any Cancer
A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fatness, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
Dispatches From the Microbial Frontier of Cancer Research
As scientists catalog the microbial life living inside our gut, on our skin and in every nook and cranny of our body, disease researchers are hoping to use this collection of creatures — our microbiome — to find better ways to prevent, detect and treat cancer. We talked...
How Health Insurance Status Is Linked to Cancer Diagnosis and Survival
A new report led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows individuals without health insurance coverage were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with late-stage cancer and have worse survival rates after cancer diagnosis compared to individuals with private health insurance. The study also showed for six cancers—prostate, colorectal, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, oral cavity, liver, and esophagus—uninsured individuals diagnosed with Stage I disease had worse survival rates than individuals with private health insurance coverage diagnosed with Stage II disease. The findings were published July 13 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.
A Bait-and-Fish Approach to Netting Deadly Brain Tumor Trigger?
All cells in the human body secrete extracellular vesicles (EVs), tiny membrane-enclosed sacs that deliver important cargo – including RNA, proteins, lipids and DNA – to other cells. Cancer cells, notorious for rapid growth, are prolific EV creators. Neuroimmunology researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus...
Good and Bad News About Copay Assistance Programs for Cancer Patients
A new Survivor Views survey from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) shows that while copay assistance programs can help cancer patients afford the medications they need, some aren’t able to apply them to their health insurance deductible or other out-of-pocket requirements, which can create a barrier to care.
CU Cancer Center Hosts Conference on Kaposi Sarcoma Herpesvirus
Some 100 researchers from around the world were in Aurora last week to discuss the latest findings and news around Kaposi sarcoma herpesvirus (KSHV), the virus that causes a type of cancer known as Kaposi sarcoma. The 24th annual KSHV Conference — the first in-person KSHV conference since 2019 —...
Encouraging Efforts to Develop a Vaccine Against Epstein-Barr Virus
Implicated in cancers, fingered as the cause of mononucleosis—and now suspected of triggering the degenerative nerve disease multiple sclerosis—Epstein-Barr virus is building a rap sheet as a seriously problematic infectious agent. Recent findings concerning the extent of damage wrought by this common virus lend urgency to efforts to...
Another Man Appears Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant
A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat leukemia, Jana Dikter, MD, of City of Hope Cancer Center reported during a media briefing today at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The City of Hope Patient received a...
Biden Taps Surgeon Monica Bertagnolli to Lead National Cancer Institute
President Joe Biden has selected surgical oncologist Monica M. Bertagnolli, MD, FACS, FASCO, as new director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), reports Bloomberg Law. Bertagnolli will be the 16th director and first woman to hold this position. With a budget of $7 billion, the NCI is the largest agency...
Antihistamines Tied to Lower Risk of Liver Cancer in People With Hepatitis B or C
Antihistamines, commonly used to treat allergies, lowered the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma in people with viral hepatitis, and more frequent use was linked to greater reductions in risk, according to study results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Over years or decades, chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C, fatty...
Older, White and More Educated People Choose Medical Aid in Dying
Medical aid in dying is more likely to be a choice for older, wealthier, better-educated and white people living with cancer, according to study results published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Medical aid in dying (MAID), or use of medications to hasten death for people with incurable...
Fewer People Tried to Quit Smoking During COVID-19 Pandemic
A new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), shows serious smoking cessation activity declined among adults in the United States immediately after the onset of COVID-19 and persisted for over a year. Declines in attempts to quit smoking were largest among persons experiencing disproportionately negative outcomes during COVID-19, including Black people, people with comorbidities, middle-aged people, and lower educated people. The data was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open.
