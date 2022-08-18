Elon Musk is a global CEO, weighing in on matters he considers urgent, acting as a kind of conscience for governments, and demanding that everyone pay attention. For example, the richest man in the world has not ceased to remind Western countries of the importance of Russia's war in Ukraine. Tesla's (TSLA) chief executive has taken up Ukraine's cause to ensure that this conflict is not forgotten. The stakes are high, he says.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO