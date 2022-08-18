No prisoner swap. It’s not right. She did the crime. Leave her there. You don’t help rescue her and not anyone else in other countries prisons
We the people of the United States demand that no prisoner swap on the table for a person who smokes hash oil for a terrorist gun smuggler being held in our prison.Leave this individual and its problem with them and in the country she or he is being held for drug charges
No exchange specially with who they want. Just leave her there. She disrespects America and now wants America’s help. Forget it, she disrespected her bed now she can sleep in it
Related
You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why
Kamala Harris Lands Herself In Hot Water Over Her Stance On Brittney Griner's Sentencing
China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing
Elon Musk Shakes Up U.S.-Russia Talks Over Brittney Griner
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump: Brittney Griner prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' doesn't 'seem like a very good trade'
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
Family of American teacher sentenced to 14 years hard labor in Russia calls on Biden administration to formally negotiate for his release
Former U.S. Ambassador Predicts Brittney Griner Will Return Home In Two-For-Two Prisoner Swap
RELATED PEOPLE
Dennis Rodman Vows To Get Brittney Griner Released From Jail By Personally Flying To Russia
If Biden Wants to Talk Nuclear Weapons, China Says U.S. Needs Less of Them
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
French President Macron Says Vladimir Putin's Russia Among 'Last Imperial Colonial Powers'
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles
Steven Seagal to Leave Russian 'Special Envoy' Role Amid Tensions With U.S.
A US aircraft carrier and its strike group are headed into the hotly contested waters around Taiwan ahead of a possible visit by Nancy Pelosi to the island
Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Putin Is 'Not Bluffing:' Analyst Warns Germany Faces 'Severe Recession' With Russia Holding Back Gas Supplies
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
Look: Disturbing Quote From Herschel Walker Going Viral Today
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 127