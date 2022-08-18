ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

‘Quiet Quitting’ trend growing as burnout sets in

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQJqn_0hMNNFVf00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A trend dubbed “quiet quitting” is growing as more and more workers disengage from the daily 9-5 grind and turn down overtime.

Quiet quitting happens when an employee consciously cuts back on their own productivity and engagement at work — without actually leaving the job.

What is ‘quiet quitting?’

A TikTok video explaining the trend went viral with nearly half a million hearts. “Quiet quitting (is) quitting the idea of going above and beyond at work. Work is NOT your life. Your worth is not defined by your productive output,” TikToker @zkchillin proclaims.

As @zkchillin suggests to Gen Z, quiet quitters shift time and energy toward maintaining a healthy life balance, improving personal wellbeing, and working just hard enough to fulfill one’s job description.

“You’re no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life,” he said.

A Gallup poll surveyed a random sample of 57,000 employees and discovered that the trend began around the summer of 2021. “For the first year in more than a decade, the percentage of engaged workers in the U.S. declined in 2021. Just over one-third of employees — 34% — were engaged, and 16% were actively disengaged in their work and workplace,” Gallup primary researcher Jim Harter wrote.

“Engaged employees are involved in and enthusiastic about their work and workplace. Actively disengaged employees are disgruntled and disloyal because most of their workplace needs are unmet,” Harter wrote.

“Employee engagement in the U.S., even amid the pandemic-driven disruptions of 2020, continued to pace upward, reinforcing a decade-long steady improvement pattern that led to record highs. The second half of 2021 saw a drop, resulting in the annual figure of 34% engaged workers in 2021,” Harter wrote.

Gallup measured employee engagement by asking about specific workplace elements, such as, profitability, productivity, customer service, retention, safety and overall wellbeing.

Why Salesforce is sending its employees to the forest

Some quiet quitters reported feeling like no one at work cares about them, nor values their opinions. Unclear expectations, a lack of opportunities to succeed, insufficient access to equipment and materials, and lackluster feedback were also grievances felt by employees.

What’s driving the ‘quiet quitting’ trend?

Workforce burnout is happening at the same time that employers are facing leadership challenges, including rising quit rates, enforcing COVID safety workplace rules, and handling complex schedules for remote, on-site, and hybrid employees. Trying to match worker preferences with leadership expectations is tricky in 2022, Harter said.

Looking ahead toward the end of 2022, some economists are forecasting a recession on the horizon. Quiet quitting could lose traction once real quitting decreases in some sectors of the economy. Several Silicon Valley tech companies resorted to hiring freezes and layoffs earlier this summer.

Which Silicon Valley tech companies ordered layoffs, hiring freezes?

‘Quiet quitting’ vs. actual quitting

Madeleine Nguyen, CEO of Talentdrop recruiting company in San Francisco, said hiring trends are swinging back to pre-pandemic levels. “There was a job candidate arrogance that cropped up a year ago. Candidates had all these demands. Now the pendulum is swinging back to the employer’s side. Candidates cannot make whatever demands they want.”

A looming recession is causing many companies to make smarter business decisions through thoughtful hiring practices, she said.

Nguyen noted that there are many sectors of the economy where job candidates and current employees still have the advantage. The hospitality and retail industries continue to face shortages in staffing. “Restaurants are still struggling and retail cannot hire fast enough,” she said.

During the pandemic’s upheaval, some workers planned on quitting their jobs and finding better opportunities sometime in the future. If hiring rates continue to drop in 2022, those plans are likely to change, she said.

Nguyen added, “Now that things don’t look as strong, especially if you are a tech worker, maybe your job seems great all-of-a-sudden.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Where in California is violent crime better, worse?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State has a dark side, ranking No. 16 in the United States for violent crime per capita. But not everywhere in California is created equal and certain jurisdictions have more reported violent crime than others. The Public Policy Institute of California found the violent crime rate per capita in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Video captures deadly shooting of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. Please view with discretion. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video acquired by KRON4 captured the deadly shooting of an Oakland woman in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting took place just after 2:00 p.m. near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street. The video shows a […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
KRON4 News

Two murders in Richmond Monday afternoon: police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and one other was injured in two shootings in Richmond on Monday afternoon, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The murders took place within an hour and a half of each other. Police responded to 5th Street and Macdonald Avenue — near the 4th Street Park […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Police investigate early-morning homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Burnout#Layoffs#Tech Companies#Tiktoker Zkchillin#Gallup
KRON4 News

Multiple off-road ATVs, motorcycles perform sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge. An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Three Richmond armed robberies possibly connected

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Three robberies that happened in Richmond Tuesday may have been done by the same subject, the Richmond Police Department said. In all three instances, the suspect pointed a gun at a victim. The first incident happened near the Hilltop Mall. The victim told police that after making a deposit at a […]
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
KRON4 News

FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Victim ID’d in deadly Oakland shooting Sunday, leaders demand action

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas says she was outraged and sickened after learning a 60-year-old Asian woman was brutally killed in broad daylight on Sunday, and is now calling for justice to be served. The shooting happened in the Little Saigon neighborhood, right near Lake Merritt near 5th Avenue […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Armed robbery of construction workers

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water

(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Man killed in Sunday Hayward shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Hayward on Sunday night, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of Oliver Drive just after 9:50 p.m. After responding to the scene, officers found a vehicle that had collided into several parked […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy