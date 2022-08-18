Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
sheltonherald.com
As energy bills rise, CT program to help families pay for heat faces dip in federal funding
State officials are anticipating a more than 40 percent decrease in the amount of federal money available to assist low-income residents offset the costs of their energy bills this winter, as a pandemic-era infusion of funds comes to a halt. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program — which is funded almost...
sheltonherald.com
Video: Drought conditions reveal Texas dino tracks
Dry conditions and triple-digit temperatures have scorched Texas as wildfires pop up across the state. As we previously reported, a recent wildfire in the state raised a few eyebrows due to its resemblance to a dino track present at a park less than one mile away. Now it seems the dry conditions impacting much of the state have revealed fossilized tracks at Dinosaur Valley State Park.
sheltonherald.com
Affordable cities with great weather: SA only Texas town to make list
Earlier this month, financial website GoBankingRates.com released a roundup highlighting what it called the most affordable cities in the U.S. with great weather. While it may come as a surprise to some Texans, especially amid ongoing drought conditions and a summer of record-breaking temperatures across Texas, one Lone Star State city made the top 20. A pair of cities in neighboring Louisiana also made the cut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Texas DPS: Driver in fatal crash said he was hungover during pursuit
The man accused of killing a woman in a crash on Loop 20 said he was hungover during the pursuit with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to authorities. The case unfolded on Aug. 13, when a DPS corporal observed a red Ford Expedition displaying flashing red and blue lights to the front while traveling south on McPherson Road. The driver appeared to be a civilian, and the Expedition did not display markings identifying it as a police unit, states an arrest affidavit.
sheltonherald.com
Contest: Win a year of free Whataburger and a Shiner cooler. Here's how to enter.
Over the weekend, Whataburger announced a new contest giving fans of the restaurant a chance to win free eats for a year and an outdoor cooler as part of a promotion to support Feeding Texas. "Enter the ultimate Texas giveaway and help feed your fellow Texans!" reads a portion of...
Comments / 0