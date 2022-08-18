Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
Football: Babb suffers ‘setback,’ set to miss time with preseason injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State to continue current safety programs and patrols this fallThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says he discussed OSU role for James Laurinaitis prior to former LB joining Notre Dame
Ryan Day will not only be facing Notre Dame in the season opener but will also be going against a former Ohio State player who’s now on the Fighting Irish staff. However, Day assured everyone that he has a lot of respect for him even though he tried to create a role for him on the Ohio State sideline.
OSU rebuilds running back depth
COLUMBUS – The season-ending knee injury sophomore running back Evan Pryor suffered last week deprived Ohio State of an offensive weapon but the Buckeyes might not have been left entirely without depth behind starter TreVeyon Henderson and No. 2 running back Miyan Williams. OSU coach Ryan Day had good...
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
thecomeback.com
Jim Tressel delivers incredible speech to celebrate Ohio Stadium’s 100th birthday
Nicknamed “The Horseshoe,” Ohio Stadium has been home to the Ohio State Buckeyes for 100 years as of this fall. Ohio State invited some prominent former players and coaches to a banquet to celebrate the occasion, and former Buckeye head coach Jim Tressel stole the show. Tressel coached...
onefootdown.com
Opening Odds: Notre Dame VS Ohio State keeps seeing the spread widen as kickoff approaches
We are officially at the start of week zero for the college football season, and less than two weeks away from watching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish start its season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. The two teams are fairly close in both the Coaches...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame
One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today
Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Ohio State To Wear 2002 Throwback Uniforms Against Notre Dame
The Buckeyes will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 national championship on Sept. 3.
Eleven Warriors
Tom Weiskopf, Former Ohio State Golfer and British Open Champion, Dies of Pancreatic Cancer at 79
Tom Weiskopf, who starred on the 1962 golf team at Ohio State before enjoying a long and successful career on the PGA tour, died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday, according to Golf Digest. Weiskopf passed at 79 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Weiskopf was a member of the...
Down 3 with 5.1 seconds left, 72 yards to go, Westerville Central says, 'No problem'
A miraculous hook and lateral in the waning seconds sends Westerville Central (Ohio) past rival Westerville North
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Two men wanted for 2021 Columbus murder
Katherine Persang, the mother of the victim Bryce Persang, spoke with NBC4 earlier this year on the homicide investigation. You can watch that in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang. […]
614now.com
Popular barbecue chain closes Reynoldsburg eatery to build new location in the same spot
City Barbecue’s Reynold’s eatery is temporarily closed, and by the time it reopens an entirely new building will welcome customers. That’s because the eatery, located at 5979 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg, is razing this location in order to construct a new one with a fresh, new look.
columbusunderground.com
Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville
As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
614now.com
Japanese steakhouse and hibachi spot permanently closes
Daruma Japanese Steakhouse has shuttered one of its two locations. In a statement posted to Daruma Facebook account in late June, the eatery cited supply chain issues, labor shortages in addition to the current cost of food as reasons it had decided to close. Daruma was located at 5261 Westpointe...
Police searching for woman who stole customer’s wallet from retail store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a woman who stole from a store on Soldano Blvd. A 53-year-old woman left her wallet on the counter at the service center of a retail store in the 3600 block of Soldano Blvd. on Aug. 6, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Another woman […]
