Read full article on original website
AP_000319.ffcc7a117ebb4d3c995d07ae3e67870d.1902
4d ago
I see a big down side to sealing criminal records. Potential employers need to be able to investigate a job applicants background.
Reply
2
Related
SFGate
Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs...
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
SFGate
Massachusetts' second largest city urges indoor water limits
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — While many New England communities have issued outdoor water use restrictions as the drought in the region worses, the second largest city in Massachusetts is taking things a step further and reminding residents not to let indoor faucets flow longer than necessary. The city of...
SFGate
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.
Chipotle is bringing drive-thrus to Northern California. Here's where they'll be located.
Five more "Chipotlanes" are slotted to open in Northern California by the end of 2022.
KTVU FOX 2
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin’s victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Arrest after 11 dead dogs found at Southern California homes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after nearly a dozen dogs in her care were found dead at three residences in Southern California, authorities said Monday. Police and Animal Control began investigating Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were discovered...
Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges
MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies said The post Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges appeared first on KION546.
$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school
LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a news conference in the city of La Puente, east of Los Angeles, where he attended Sunset Elementary School. Moises was unsupervised on May 31, 2017 when he fell backwards, striking his head on the floor and fracturing his neck, according to the lawsuit brought by Martin Murrillo and Roberta Gomez. The boy had been taken out of his special adaptive stroller by staff and strapped to a school chair, the lawsuit stated. He went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 4, 2017 of spinal cord trauma, the court filing said.
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
SFGate
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
It is illegal to have these seven animals as pets in California
There are certain animals that California only allows as pets if the proper permits are obtained, but there is also a lengthy list of animals Californians are not allowed to have as pets. One of the main reasons for this is that the animals, if set loose, can disrupt the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Megaflood coming to CA, may cause massive devastation and cost $1 trillion in damage, experts warn
Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think. It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite -- a megaflood.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
SoCal to see hot temps in some parts Tuesday, slight chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Tuesday will see temperatures range from warm to hot as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
Comments / 9