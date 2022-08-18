Gov. Beshear provides update on eastern Ky. flood recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – During his weekly Team Kentucky update this afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear provided some updates regarding flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky.

The death toll remains at 39 and officials are still looking for two women from Breathitt County, 60-year-old Vanessa Baker, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff.

“Admittedly, there is not a lot of hope, but at least we can give their family peace of mind and continue to pray for a miracle,” Beshear said in regards to the search for Baker and Cundiff.

Beshear also noted that 455 people are currently being housed by organizations across the state. 319 of those 455 are in state parks, citing one crucial factor in stabilizing flood victims.

Now 94 travel trailers that we have been able to move and are setting up or have set up in Jenny Wiley, Carr Creek, Mine Made Campground, and Crockettsville Campground,” said Beshear. “You can apply for that sheltering program through our flood resource page on the website .”

FEMA assistance was another topic of discussion for the governor.

Beshear said $42 million in grants have been approved under the FEMA Individual and Household Program with about 50% (a little more than 5,000) of applications being approved thus far.

If you are denied FEMA assistance, Beshear is encouraging folks to not give up and reach out to his office.

