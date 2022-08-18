Tracie Davis and Reggie Gaffney have been parts of Jacksonville’s political life for years, but Democrats haven’t had to choose one over the other until now. If you’re thinking about who to vote for to represent Florida Senate District 5, here are some basic facts.

What area will the winner represent?

District 5 covers most of Jacksonville inside Interstate 295 (but nothing east of Southside Boulevard or south of Baymeadows Road) and on the Westside reaches as far west as the First Coast Expressway.

Who’s running?

Tracie Davis, 52, has represented District 13 in the Florida House of Representatives since 2016. She worked as a compliance officer for Jacksonville City Hall in 2016 and 2017, was an administrator at Duval County’s elections office from 2001 to 2015 and spent seven years as a special-education teacher before that.

Reggie Gaffney, 63, has represented District 7 on the Jacksonville City Council since 2015 and is a former chairman of the Jacksonville Port Authority. He’s had a long career in mental health services and in 1993 founded the nonprofit Community Rehabilitation Center, whose clients have had problems involving mental health, addictions or disabilities. He also controls a transportation business related to CRC.

Look here to learn more:

Davis’s campaign website, traciedavis.com

Gaffney’s campaign website, gaffneyforflorida.com

What happens next?

The winner of the Democratic primary will go to the Nov. 8 general election to face Republican Binod Kumar.

Important dates:

Early voting starts Aug. 8. Primary election day is Aug. 23. General election day is Nov. 8. Members of the Florida Legislature assume office the day they win their general election.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Undecided on Democrats' primary for Jacksonville's Senate District 5? Here's a primer