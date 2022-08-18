ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

DeKalb County hazmat incident leads to evacuation, detours; described as 'threat to life' issue

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8jbq_0hMNMTaO00

A tanker truck overturned Thursday at the intersection of Alabama Highways 35 and 75 in Rainsville, resulting in a hazmat spill that the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency is describing as a "threat to life issue."

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday DCEMA offered an update, saying the traffic closure in central Rainsville is from Marshall Road to Rainbow Drive on Alabama Highway 35, and from George Wallace Drive to Church Avenue/Marshall Road on Alabama Highway 75, and it was expected to last till late evening.

An 800-foot radius around the intersection was evacuated voluntarily, and hazmat teams were en route from Atlanta and Nashville. Authorities hoped the clean-up would be complete before midnight.

According to City of Rainsville officials, a tanker truck overturned and was leaking an apparently hazardous substance not identified by city or EMA personnel. Efforts were underway to get the area cleaned up.

They recommended the following detours:

• Highway 35 from Fort Payne, detour onto Marshall Road;

• Highway 35 from Powell, detour onto Rainbow Avenue;

• Highway 75 North, detour onto Marshall Road;

• Highway 75 South, detour onto George Wallace.

Plainview School in Rainsville advised parents who live inside a specified boundary to pick up children who ride the bus by 2:15 p.m. if possible. If bus riders were not picked up by 2;15 p.m., they would be transported back to Plainview lunchroom to be picked up through car line procedures, the school posted on its Facebook page, and it cautioned it could be "well after 4 p.m." before children returned.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: DeKalb County hazmat incident leads to evacuation, detours; described as 'threat to life' issue

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

UPDATED 8-22-22  SIMCOE, Ala. –  A Cullman woman was killed in a late Saturday evening crash, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  Kilpatrick identified the victim as 25-year-old Savannah Hamilton.   According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.   Troopers said Hamilton was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by James R. Rosenogle, 51, of Cullman. After the initial collision, the Hyundai collided head on with a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Kenneth M. Kreps Jr., 50, also of Cullman.   Hamilton was  pronounced deceased at the scene.  Kreps and a passenger in the Ford, Robin M. Kreps, 50, also of Cullman, were transported to Cullman Regional for treatment. Rosenogle was not injured.   The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker, approximately 5 miles east of Cullman, in Cullman County.   Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Cullman County found safe

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Akers has been found safe. ORIGINAL: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old man. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, William Akers was last seen Sunday in the area of I-65 northbound in Cullman County. He may be living with a […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rainsville, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Fort Payne, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Rainsville, AL
Dekalb County, AL
Government
County
Dekalb County, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/15/22 to 08/21/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/15/22 to 08/21/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 963 calls for service. There were 93 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 42 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 14 felony arrests. There were 21 misdemeanor arrests. There were 21 traffic accidents, 194 traffic stops, and 59 traffic citations. 18 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Homicide in Jacksonville – One Person in Custody

Jacksonville, AL – On August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to 1500 Block of Rochester Road SE in regard to a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke to other individuals inside the residence who stated that a male had been shot inside the residence. Police Officers provided first aid to the victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

Life-threatening hazmat spill occurs in north Alabama town, evacuation urged

Updated at 3:33 p.m.: The intersection in Rainsville is expected to be closed until late Thursday night as crews continue cleanup of a hazardous materials spill in the northeast Alabama town. HazMat teams from Atlanta and Nashville are in route to the site, the DeKalb County EMA said. A voluntary evacuation at the intersection remains in place.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Wallace
WOKV

6 hurt when car, 18-wheeler collide; truck crashes into Alabama home

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Friday night after an 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle before crashing into a house in northeastern Alabama, authorities said. According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened near the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in DeKalb County, WHNT-TV reported.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison. The Madison Police Department says that two people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Detours#Dcema#City Of Rainsville
wbrc.com

Fatal Cullman Co. wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden. In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire. When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of...
ARAB, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 42

Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
ASHVILLE, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy