Duval County, FL

Here's a primer on the Duval County School Board's politicized nonpartisan District 2 race

By Steve Patterson, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
Fox News, right-wing messenger Steve Bannon and Gov. Ron DeSantis have all had something to say about the race for the District 2 seat on the nonpartisan Duval County School Board. Only district voters can say who the winner will be, though. If you haven’t been totally engrossed in the contest, here are some basic facts about it.

What area the winner will represent?

District 2 is the Beaches and parts of southeast Jacksonville. It’s generally between Mayport and the Butler Boulevard area and between the ocean and Kernan Boulevard, although parts are wider or skinnier.

Who’s running?

School Board member Elizabeth Andersen, 39, is seeking a second term. She’s a former teacher and a licensed mental health counselor who says the board needs members “working together for the good of our students, that put kids first and not Washington-style party politics.” Her campaign messages emphasize student safety, parental rights and excellent education.

April Carney, 47, is running as a “common sense conservative who believes in a robust education that focuses on literacy and math, not activism and agendas.” She’s been involved with groups including Moms for Liberty that are concerned about the schools’ pandemic mask policies and critical race theory and was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Andersen’s website, andersen4dcps.com

Carney’s website, aprilcarney.com

Watch Andersen at a Jacksonville Public Education Fund candidate forum

Watch Carney on Fox & friends First

Voting that ends Aug. 23 decides who will represent District 2 for the next four years.

Important dates:

Early voting starts Aug. 8. Election day is Aug. 23. The winner will be sworn into office in November.

