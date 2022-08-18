ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Voting in Duval County School Board's District 6 race? Here are some basics to remember

By Steve Patterson, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis has named his pick in the Duval County School Board’s nonpartisan District 6 race, but voters have most of August to decide for themselves. For the ones still making up their minds, here are some basic facts about the race.

What area will the winner represent?

District 6 covers most of Jacksonville’s Westside. It runs from Riverside to the Clay County line, skips a large area that includes Blanding Boulevard and parts of Old Middleburg Road, then spreads west to Baldwin and the Baker County line.

Who’s running?

Tanya Hardaker, 45, is an accountant by training who stopped taking paying jobs to raise her seven children and spends a lot of time helping schools. She’s running a campaign that talks about quality education, retaining teachers and helping children feel safe emotionally, mentally and physically. “Financial transparency and accountability are of extreme importance,” her website says.

Incumbent Charlotte Joyce, a former teacher and magnet-school coordinator, wants another four-year term. DeSantis endorsed her in June, a couple of months after she drafted a resolution that thanked him for signing the Parental Rights in Education Act, or “Don’t Say Gay” bill. While her seat is nonpartisan, Joyce, 50, said “I completely agree with the governor’s education platform.”

Look here to learn more:

Hardaker’s website, tanyahardaker.com

Joyce’s website, votejoyce.org

Voting that ends Aug. 23 decides who will represent District 6 for the next four years.

Important dates:

Early voting starts Aug. 8. Election day is Aug. 23. The winner will be sworn into office in November.

The Florida Times-Union

