Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review: the display ultimatum
“The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is packed with features, but they all seem to live in separate worlds.”. Samsung is on a mission. It’s a mission to redefine what makes the best monitors the best, and Samsung’s gambit is to blur the lines between TVs and monitors. That’s what the Samsung M8 is. It’s not solely a monitor or a TV — it’s both.
Digital Trends
Huawei’s Mate series to return with the Mate 50 next month
Huawei today teased the first new model of its flagship Mate line in years. It’ll be launching the Huawei Mate 50 on September 5, just days before Apple is expected to hold the iPhone 14 launch. It would be the first time Huawei has launched a Mate phone since the Mate 40 in 2020. That’s no surprise. The company’s smartphone business has seen a decline ever since being barred from western markets, with not even sales in its home market of China able to make up for the shortfall.
Digital Trends
Sony finally confirms that PlayStation VR2 launches in early 2023
Sony has revealed the release window for PlayStation VR2: early 2023. PlayStation France was the first to post on Twitter that the VR headset will debut next year, tweeting a picture of the hardware and its controllers with a caption that translates to “available early 2023.” Shortly thereafter, the PlayStation UK Twitter account and PlayStation Instagram account also shared the image with a caption saying “coming early 2023.” As such, it’s safe to assume that this isn’t just a fluke from a single social media account. While we now have a more specific release window for PlayStation VR2, no specific date was announced.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems
Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have an SD card slot? How the phone handles expandable storage
If we had our way, all smartphones would come with some form of expandable storage, including the latest foldables. Most of us store loads of videos, pictures, and other files on our phones — from the menu for that new Mexican place to the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting — not to mention the numerous games and apps that take up storage space. Sadly, it seems like many phones today have confined the microSD card slot to the history books.
Digital Trends
How to show the battery percentage of your Mac
The indicator that displays the exact battery percentage for your Mac system is one of the most useful tools available. It lets you know how long you have left before you need to charge it, and over time, it will let you know whether it's time to think about replacing your MacBook battery.
Digital Trends
Seeing more ads in your Outlook app? You’re not alone
There’s no escape from ads anywhere on the internet, even when you’re scrolling through your inbox. And now Microsoft is putting more ads into the Outlook app on Android and iOS. Per a report from The Verge, Microsoft has been increasing the number of ads that appear in...
Digital Trends
This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card
Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is over $1,100 off (seriously!)
Are you on the hunt for laptop deals for work-from-home purposes, or are you looking for student laptop deals to help your child tackle the new school year? Either way, you need a reliable machine that will be able to keep up with the daily workload. You can’t go wrong with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, which is currently part of an amazing deal from Lenovo that slashes $1,156 off the laptop’s sticker price of $2,889, bringing it down to $1,733. You have to hurry if you want to avail this offer though, as we’re not sure how long it will last.
Digital Trends
Intel Arc A380 can be overclocked to 3.1GHz — but is it worth the effort?
An overclocker managed to push the limits of the entry-level Arc A380 GPU to reach a frequency of 3.1GHz. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that this is the kind of result most users can expect to achieve. The process of overclocking the Arc graphics card turned out to be needlessly...
Digital Trends
Meta wants to supercharge Wikipedia with an AI upgrade
Wikipedia has a problem. And Meta, the not-too-long-ago rebranded Facebook, may just have the answer. Let’s back up. Wikipedia is one of the largest-scale collaborative projects in human history, with more than 100,000 volunteer human editors contributing to the construction and maintenance of a mind-bogglingly large, multi-language encyclopedia consisting of millions of articles. Upward of 17,000 new articles are added to Wikipedia each month, while tweaks and modifications are continuously made to its existing corpus of articles. The most popular Wiki articles have been edited thousands of times, reflecting the very latest research, insights, and up-to-the-minute information.
Digital Trends
Apple MacBook Air M2 buying guide: don’t buy the wrong one
The MacBook Air M2 is Apple’s latest swing at its fanless Air design. Like the M1 model, it’s among the best laptops you can buy right now because of its excellent portability, battery life, and, above all, performance. But buying the wrong MacBook Air M2 could result in a laptop that’s up to 50% slower. Seriously.
Digital Trends
How 14th-gen Meteor Lake plans to deliver on Intel’s road map
Intel peeled back the curtain on its 14th-gen Meteor Lake processors at Hot Chips 2022. Although we have to wait for 13th-gen Raptor Lake processors to make the rounds later this year first, Meteor Lake is shaping up to be an exciting generation that brings Intel’s years-old plans full circle.
Digital Trends
How to add hyperlinks in Word
When you create a Microsoft Word document that you plan to share with others, you can go that extra mile by including hyperlinks. You can link to a web page, a file, a place in your document, or an email address. Your readers then simply click the link rather than take extras steps themselves.
Digital Trends
The 6 best Nvidia GPUs of all time
Nvidia sets the standard so high for its gaming graphics cards that it’s actually hard to tell the difference between an Nvidia GPU that’s merely a winner and an Nvidia GPU that’s really special. Nvidia has long been the dominant player in the graphics card market, but...
Digital Trends
How to exit full-screen mode on a Mac
If you’re juggling multiple windows on a Mac computer, you’re probably familiar with downsizing and quitting windows as needed, but if you go into full-screen mode, it's not always obvious how to get out of it. Full-screen mode is useful if you want to remove any distractions and focus on only one thing or if you’re working on a smaller screen but you need to know how to exit the full screen on a Mac, too.
Digital Trends
The best thing about Android 13 isn’t a new feature or setting — it’s something else
After months of testing, Google has finally unleashed Android 13, its current Android smartphone update for 2022. As far as updates go, it’s not one that you’ll notice. I’ve been using Android 13 for around two months prior to its release, and it’s been a pretty whelming experience.
Digital Trends
This half-sized micro-keyboard is a dream come true for PC gaming on the go
An upcoming mini keyboard was just teased for the first time, and to say that it looks a little peculiar would be an understatement. The Shrimp, as the keyboard is called, is a tiny device made for gaming on the go. Equipped with only the necessary buttons, this keyboard won’t...
Digital Trends
How to half swipe on Snapchat
On Snapchat, there may be times when you want to peek at a chat message rather than fully open it. You may not want to fully open a message because, for whatever reason, you don't want the app to let the person who sent it know that you read it. If that's the case for you, you should know that there is a way to view your messages in Snapchat without alerting the sender that you viewed their message. It's called "half swiping."
Digital Trends
Ultimate Roomba guide: tips, buying advice, and troubleshooting
The iRobot Roomba is what most people think of when it comes to robot vacuums. It wasn’t the first, but it was the first that had some commercial success. Since the first Roomba model came out in September of 2002, there have been quite a few newcomers to iRobot’s line, as well as robot mops. 20 years later, there are a plethora of robovacs available that can map multiple rooms, mop and suck up debris, and even empty themselves. Still, Roomba is one of the most popular names in the robovac business — just ask Amazon. Maybe the company’s acquisition will help make Roomba even better. That’s why we’ve put together this guide that can help you decide which model is best for you, how to troubleshoot any issues you’re having with the Roomba, and how it compares to other robovacs.
Comments / 0